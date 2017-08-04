Popular

Win Jeff Noon's new novel A Man of Shadows

Breaking onto the Brit lit scene with Vurt in 1995, Jeff Noon has established himself as one of our leading SF visionaries.

Now he's back with a new novel, A Man of Shadows. Set in a city divided into zones of perpetual Day, Night, and Dusk, it finds private eye John Nyquist taking on the case of a teenage runaway - an investigation that brings him ever closer to a vicious, seemingly invisible serial killer known as Quicksilver...

A Man of Shadows is out now from Angry Robot