Star Trek: Discovery's first official image is here - and it looks a lot like Star Wars

Take your first look at Star Trek: Discovery's final frontier. CBS shared the image via the official Star Trek Twitter account, showing starring actress Sonequa Martin-Green in her role as first officer Michael Burnham and Michelle Yeoh as captain Philippa Georgiou, leader of the USS Shenzhou.

First look at #StarTrekDiscovery with @SonequaMG as First Officer Michael Burnham and #MichelleYeoh as Captain Philippa Georgiou. pic.twitter.com/K9ORYgmVUlMay 17, 2017

Does that semi-futuristic desert garb look kinda familiar to you? It did to these folks, too.

@startrekcbs @SonequaMG I think you may have made a mistake. They look like they are from another "Star" franchise.May 17, 2017

@startrekcbs @SonequaMG Is that the scene where they find BB-8?May 17, 2017

@startrekcbs @SonequaMG These are her first steps...May 17, 2017

Many were just pleased to get their first look at the next chapter in Star Trek's 50-year television history.

@startrekcbs @SonequaMG Thank you for the pic release! Old school meets new school Trek! BRING IT!! 🖖🏻May 17, 2017

@startrekcbs @SonequaMG Please be good please be good please be good 🙏🙏🙏May 17, 2017

Meanwhile, some lines of speculation have already begun...

@fmarcanojr @startrekcbs @SonequaMG Unless she starts as an officer on the Shenzhou and transfers to the Discovery in the first episode🤔May 17, 2017

@tsarbrian @startrekcbs @SonequaMG That would actually be cool. Sybok had huge potential as a character.May 17, 2017

