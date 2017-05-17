Popular

Star Trek: Discovery's first official image is here - and it looks a lot like Star Wars

By News 

Take your first look at Star Trek: Discovery's final frontier. CBS shared the image via the official Star Trek Twitter account, showing starring actress Sonequa Martin-Green in her role as first officer Michael Burnham and Michelle Yeoh as captain Philippa Georgiou, leader of the USS Shenzhou.

Does that semi-futuristic desert garb look kinda familiar to you? It did to these folks, too.

Many were just pleased to get their first look at the next chapter in Star Trek's 50-year television history.

Meanwhile, some lines of speculation have already begun...

Read our Star Trek: Discovery roundup article for all the news as it comes together. Not to mention what Lucius Malfoy's actor playing the Discovery's captain could mean for the show.

