"I'd lock them in a cupboard" - the internet reacts to the big Game of Thrones season 7 meeting

Game of Thrones season 7 is rattling along at such a lightning pace that it can be hard to keep up with all of the disasters and deaths that befall those looking to claim the Iron Throne. Thankfully, if there’s one thing the internet does well, it’s react to things quickly with all the wit of a Lady Olenna or Tyrion Lannister. Except most eyes have fallen on a certain big-time face-off…

Dany and Jon finally met and the tension was palpable. From awkward introductions, to shipping, to dragonglass memes, nothing is off-limits for the internet. Here are the best reactions to that meeting in Game of Thrones season 7, episode 3.

Dany and Jon... sitting in a tree?

Melisandre is the biggest Jonerys shipper 😂 #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/17wncTZI1a25 July 2017

Trying not to ship Dany and Jon. #GameofThrones #Thronesyall pic.twitter.com/ZjbxCE4fv431 July 2017

DANY AND JON OMGG I CAN'T EVEN CAN'T EVEN CAN'T :O #GameOfThrones31 July 2017

i'd gladly give my life for this scene, i mean the way they're looking each other just I CAN'T EVEN EXPLAIN pic.twitter.com/XH9biHitwN31 July 2017

Or maybe not...

Daenerys: I'm the rightful queen to the seven kingdomsJon Snow: I'm tHe RiGhTfUl QuEen tO tHe sEvEn kInGdOmS #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/Qr0KBTjxZ831 July 2017

The Mother of Dragons etc etc etc etc

"You now stand before Daenarys Stormborn of House Targaryan... the mother of dragons etc etc..."-"This is Jon Snow" 😂31 July 2017

I love Daenerys but I'm glad she's fictional. If anyone I knew ever introduced themselves with all those names, I'd lock them in a cupboard.31 July 2017

This picture explains everything #got #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/6sB8noFYil31 July 2017

missandei: *gives every single title dany has*davos: dis jon lol31 July 2017

Ser Davos is a blabbermouth

Davos Seaworth to Khalessi: He took a knife in the heart for his People. He gave his life for....Jon Snow: #GameOfThrones #GoTS7 pic.twitter.com/JlQIc72XWQ1 August 2017

Mining for some answers

the floor is dragonglass pic.twitter.com/DfYfcN7iRR31 July 2017

Wait, does Jon Snow have a speedboat?

Me trying to figure out how Jon made it to Dany, but Arya still hasn't made it to Winterfell #GameofThrones #GoTs7 #GameofThones7 pic.twitter.com/E3yw49z1WC31 July 2017

Images: HBO