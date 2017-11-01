Horizon Zero Dawn's photo mode is about to get even better with Frozen Wild's new pose

Everyone knows that the photo mode in Horizon Zero Dawn is one of the best things ever - just look at all these beautiful things that fans have made. There's no doubt that it's one impressive-looking game to begin with, but the magic of photo mode just makes it all look even better.

It allows for all kinds of tweaks and filters, including depth of field, aperture, saturation, and more. And it allows you to put Aloy in a variety of different poses from heart hand signs, victory and power poses and even naive schoolgirl - if you like that sort of thing.

But we now know it's about to get even better thanks to Horizon Zero Dawn: Frozen Wilds. The DLC is adding a new pose to Aloy's long list of modelling shots, and it's snow themed. Yes, Aloy's new pose is snow angel, so you'll be able to make shapes in all that glorious snow in the new location in the game, The Cut. Plus, you can stick your photo mode creation in a cute frame that wishes you Seasons Greetings from the Frozen Wilds.

When it arrives on November 7, Frozen Wilds will see Aloy tackling a new foe known as The Daemon. This fresh beast is corrupting all the robots in The Cut and making them even crazier than usual. The DLC will offer 15 hours of new content for the game, with a storyline that runs concurrently alongside the original game. You'll need to be around Level 30 to access it though, as these new threats are certainly not pushovers. That's especially true of another new robot to pop up in the Cut, the Scorcher, who has a heavy weapon that throws mines at you and he breathes fire. Perfect for that snowy landscape right?