"He looks like a Sims character" - Twitter has serious feelings about Superman's CG moustache removal in Justice League

Justice League is out, for better or worse. Some like it, many hate it, and a few in between think it’s just sort of okay. But, having a trawl around Twitter today, after the movie’s first weekend on release, it’s obvious that one subject is getting the world more passionate than any other.

Superman’s moustache.

Or rather, the lack of it. Because, as well publicised before the movie’s launch, actor Henry Cavill’s finely crafted facial fuzz for Mission: Impossible 6 contractually could not be removed for the Justice League reshoots. Cue a Superman with a rubbery, CGed top lip during many of his scenes, indicating that second director Joss Whedon did a lot of Superman reshoots, providing a fair bit of uncanny valley nightmare-fuel along the way.

There seem to be four key reactions. The first is the minority of people who don’t think the CG Super ‘Stache looks too bad:

But to be fair, there are very few of those vs. the lots and lots of people who seem to think it’s pretty damn obvious, however hard you look. And also, pretty bad.

But it certainly wan't all bile and loathing. Some people were much more constructive. A couple even offered solutions, which might make a special edition home release much better, or could be used in the next movie if a similar problem arises. 

But, more hearteningly, the most significant movement to have come out of Twitter's response to Justice League seems to be a burgeoning fandom for Henry Cavill's tragically unseen facial hair. The people love an underdog, after all, and in this case the underdog lives under Cavill's nose. The moustache might actually be the biggest hero to emerge from the movie. 

Still, whatever the on-screen future of Superman's CGed moustache, at least it will live on immortal in merchandise... 