Halo 6 won't be at E3 and there's no such thing as Halo 3 Anniversary Edition, according to 343

Feels like we're about due for some big Halo news, but 343 Industries has pre-emptively squashed speculation that we'll see Halo 6 or a remastered version of Halo 3 at E3 this year. Community manager Brian Jarrard managed the hell out of some expectations in a Reddit thread over the weekend. Here he is posting as ske7ch343.

If it's any consolation for Halo fans suffering from unfulfilled hype, there was a three-year gap between Halo 4 (November 2012) and Halo 5 (October 2015). If 343 sticks to a similar schedule, Halo 6 may take over E3 2018. And even though September will mark the 10-year anniversary of Halo 3, Halo 3 Anniversary Edition would be a bit redundant right now. A slightly updated version of the original is already playable on Xbox One as part of Halo: The Master Chief Collection (which is probably also the reason Halo 3 isn't on the standard backwards compatibility list).

Maybe Halo 3 will get a 4K-ready remake for Xbox Scorpio someday, but I wouldn't expect it before then. Until then, you can always reminisce with our list of the best Halo games. Or if you still haven't taken a spin as the Spartan, read our guide for where to start playing Halo.