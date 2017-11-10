FIFA 18 just added 53 new player faces – and these are the best 11

Fresh player likenesses – or, to give them their official title, starheads – in FIFA are always a big deal. Particularly when it comes to the annual November update, which for FIFA 18 sees 53 brand new faces added to the game, along with six updated ones: Giovinco, David Silva, Andros Townsend, Raheem Sterling, Hugo Lloris, and Neymar.

Below you’ll find a full list of all the new likenesses, but before I get to that, here’s our pick of them – presented in a fairly traditional 4-3-3 formation…

GK: Jonas Lossl (Huddersfield Town)

Their loan import from the Bundesliga is one of many exceptional Huddersfield scans – to the point that I had to limit myself to three Town players on this list so it wasn’t dominated by a single team. Also worth a look are Philip Billing, Martin Cranie and Collin Quaner.

RB: Dujon Sterling (Chelsea)

The Chelsea youngster is no relation to namesake Raheem, but has earned comparisons regardless with excellent performances on the wing at youth team level. He’s since converted to right wing-back, and recently made his first-team debut in the EFL Cup.

CB: Jamaal Lascelles (Newcastle United)

Named Newcastle captain over the summer despite his tender age of 23, Lascelles has been one of United’s most impressive performers on their return to the Premier League. Also newly added are striker Joselu, defender Jamie Sterry and keeper Karl Darlow.

CB: Kamil Glik (Monaco)

While the new update is Premier League focussed, Glik finally gets a proper starhead to tie in with ambassadorial work carried out for FIFA in his home country of Poland. Milan striker Andre Silva receives the same treatment after promoting the game in Portugal.

LB: Gaetan Bong (Brighton & Hove Albion)

Replete with hair in a bun and customary white wristbands, the Cameroonian full back is one of the best new likenesses in FIFA full-stop. EA has perfectly nailed his gangly running style, too.

CM: James McArthur (Crystal Palace)

Nothing spectacular about the Scotsman’s likeness, but he merits a place here given that Palace fans have campaigned for two years to get his face in the game. Luka Milivojevic and Sulley Kaikai are also added.

CM: Danny Williams (Huddersfield Town)

The award for best likeness of all among the new 53 must go to United States international Williams. No only is his neatly coiffed hair rendered perfectly, so too are his inimitable neck and arm tattoos.

CM: Pascal Gross (Brighton & Hove Albion)

Albion’s summer signing from Ingolstadt has been the Seagulls’ star player so far this season, and if his current form continues he’ll soon have an in-form Ultimate Team card to match this true-to-life starhead.

RW: Ricardo Quaresma (Besiktas)

Like Williams, the Portugal international’s starhead doesn’t only impress for its facial accuracy. His much-discussed teardrop tattoos, which he’s repeatedly and steadfastly refused to explain, also find their way into FIFA to the first time.

ST: Steve Mounie (Huddersfield Town)

In contention for best new face alongside club mate Williams, the Beninese forward’s two-tone hairstyle and ‘tache-beard combo are captured perfectly. On the pitch he’s far better than a 76 overall rating suggests, too.

LW: Jiri Skalak (Brighton & Hove Albion)

An unnerving presence down either flank for both Brighton and opposition fans alike, the Czech wingman’s slightly scary demeanour is spot on. Other Albion players worth a look are defender Lewis Dunk, keeper Mat Ryan and midfielder Beram Kayal.

Here’s the list of new faces in full:

Goalkeepers

Coleman (Huddersfield)

Darlow (Newcastle)

Joel Pereira (Man Utd)

Lossl (Huddersfield)

Ryan (Brighton)

Defenders

Billing (Huddersfield)

Bong (Brighton)

Cranie (Huddersfield)

Duffy (Brighton)

Dunk (Brighton)

Glik (Monaco)

Goldson (Brighton)

Hefele (Huddersfield)

Hunemeier (Brighton)

Jorgensen (Huddersfield)

Lascelles (Newcastle)

Lowe (Huddersfield)

Malone (Huddersfield)

Schindler (Huddersfield)

Smith (Huddersfield)

Sterling (Chelsea)

Sterry (Newcastle)

Suttner (Brighton)

Williams (Man Utd)

Wilson (Exeter)

Midfielders

Gross (Brighton)

de Jong (Ajax)

Harper (Blackburn)

Hogg (Huddersfield)

Kaikai (Crystal Palace)

Kayal (Brighton)

Lolley (huddersfield)

McArthur (Crystal Palace)

McTominay (Man Utd)

Milivojevic (Crystal Palace)

Murphy (Brighton)

Quaresma (Besiktas)

Scott (Chelsea)

Skalak (Brighton)

Stephens (Brighton)

Towell (Rotherham)

van La Parra (Huddersfield)

Williams (Huddersfield)

Attackers

Andre Silva (Milan)

Baldock (Brighton)

Depoitre (Huddersfield)

Hemed (Brighton)

Joselu (Newcastle)

Kachunga (Huddersfield)

Mounie (Huddersfield)

Quaner (Huddersfield)

Sambou (Everton)

Wells (Burnley)

Want all of the above players in Ultimate Team? Then use our extensive FIFA 18 coin-making guide to ensure you have the funds to purchase the lot.