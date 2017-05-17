Destiny Funko Pops are bringing adorable doom to a galaxy near you

At some point Funko will run out of things to pop, but until then we can enjoy the disproportionate head-to-body ratio of Destiny's finest.

There are eight figures in all, including two versions of Crota with a limited edition glowing option to keep you company at night. All in all, Cayde-6, Ikora and Zavala are represented, along with Oryx, Xur and Atheon. So both all shades of light, dark and somewhere in-between will get some bobbley headed representation.

Check 'em all out:

You'll have to wait a while though, as the range isn't releasing until September 8 this year.

