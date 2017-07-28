Daredevil is retired at the beginning of The Defenders - that would explain the scarf, then

Daredevil fans, have you, like me, been wondering just why the heck Matt Murdock is wearing Jessica Jones' scarf in trailers for The Defenders? The easiest explanation is he was caught off-guard and just made do with what was available, but it turns out there's more to it than that. Speaking to Cinema Blend, actor Charlie Cox said Murdock has retired from the vigilante lifestyle when The Defenders begins.

"At the end of Daredevil season 2, everyone failed. Matt failed, and the consequences were devastating," Cox said. "Six or so months have passed, and he’s had to completely reevaluate everything that he believes, everything that he does. And he’s decided to hang up the suit, as it were. He’s focusing all of his energies on being a pro bono lawyer. And I don’t think he has any interest, really, in being Daredevil anymore."

What I find really interesting though is what Cox said next. Obviously Murdock isn't going to stay retired - we've seen that from the first teaser - but as to why, Cox pointed out that, in his mind, Murdock is the lie and Daredevil is the true identity. "Really, Matt Murdock is the lie with DD. He pretends to be blind. He pretends to use a cane. He pretends to find things with his hands. He’s living a lie as Matt Murdock. And so one of the things I love about that superhero, DD is the authentic one."

I guess you can't deny who you are forever. It'll be interesting to see how much of this internal struggle will be explored over the course of the upcoming show. In the meantime, let's rewatch The Defenders' SDCC 2017 trailer and, if you're feeling really anxious, read our preview of The Defenders' first episode.