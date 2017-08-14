BJ Blasco gets swarmed by nightmare leeches in exclusive first look at Wolfenstein 2 prequel comic

Last month, we revealed that Bethesda was partnering with Titan Comics to produce a two-part prequel comic to The Evil Within 2. It seems the publisher isn't stopping there, as it's announced plans to partner with Titan once again, this time for a tie-in to Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus - and we've got the first, exclusive look.
Simply titled "Wolfenstein," the comic will be written by Dan Watters (Limbo [the comic from Image, not the video game from Playdead]), with art by Piotr Kowalski (Sex, Clive Barker's Nightbreed) and Ronilson Freire (The Green Hornet, The Mummy: Palimpsest). It'll be available September 13, but you can read several preview pages right now.
As for the game these comics will tie into, it'll be on shelves October 27.