BJ Blasco gets swarmed by nightmare leeches in exclusive first look at Wolfenstein 2 prequel comic

Last month, we revealed that Bethesda was partnering with Titan Comics to produce a two-part prequel comic to The Evil Within 2. It seems the publisher isn't stopping there, as it's announced plans to partner with Titan once again, this time for a tie-in to Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus - and we've got the first, exclusive look.

Simply titled "Wolfenstein," the comic will be written by Dan Watters (Limbo [the comic from Image, not the video game from Playdead]), with art by Piotr Kowalski (Sex, Clive Barker's Nightbreed) and Ronilson Freire (The Green Hornet, The Mummy: Palimpsest). It'll be available September 13, but you can read several preview pages right now.

Not final art

Not final art

As for the game these comics will tie into, it'll be on shelves October 27.