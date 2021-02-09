You season 3: release date speculation, cast, plot, and more

You season 3 is officially on the way. Ten brand new episodes of Netflix's massive show are coming, but we may have a little while longer to wait before we find out what the future has in store for everyone’s favourite stalker/murderer/builder of glass cages. Season 2 ended on a dramatic note with dead bodies aplenty, so we’re itching to find out what happens next in Netflix's highly bingeable thriller.

While we wait for You season 3, we have some tasty morsels of info to tide us over, including a start of filming date and a long list of new cast members. We’ve done some research that would give Joe Goldberg a run for his money and put together everything we know so far about the Netflix series. We’ve even done the maths and given you a prediction of when we might be able to expect a trailer and a release date. Read on to find out more about You season 3.

We recommend you stay at least 6 feet from Joe Goldberg at all times. YOU Season 3 is back in production. pic.twitter.com/ijti25tPFkNovember 2, 2020

You season 3 started filming in November 2020, but there’s no word on a release date yet. We can speculate, though. Season 2 was released on December 26, 2019, with filming taking place between February and June 2019. So, if we’re looking at a similar timeframe for season 3 (i.e. four months of filming), we can expect production to wrap sometime in March 2021. That means we could be looking at a September 2021 release date, if a similar six-month gap follows between the end of filming and the season hitting Netflix. That is, unless a certain pandemic gets in the way...

You season 3 cast

We know that Penn Badgley and Victoria Pedretti are returning to the You season 3 cast as Joe and Love. Other than that, it’s safe to say we can expect a few new faces . This doesn’t come as a surprise – Joe and Love relocated from L.A. to the suburbs after the events of the season 2 finale, so they were bound to make some new friends (and enemies).

So, who are their new neighbours? First of all, The Vampire Diaries’ Michaela McManus will play Natalie, the new object of Joe’s obsessive affections. Next up, NCIS’ Shalita Grant will play Sherry, a “mom-fluencer” who pretends to welcome Love into her clique, while Scorpion’s Travis Van Winkle will be the wealthy Cary, who invites Joe into his inner circle.

Shannon Chan-Kent is Kiki, a loyal member of Sherry’s mean girl clique, while Christopher Sean will play her husband Brandon. Meanwhile, Chris O’Shea is Andrew, a stay-at-home dad and another member of Sherry’s social circle. His husband Jackson will be played by Bryan Safi.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’s Tati Gabrielle is Marienne, a no-nonsense, uptight librarian who keeps an eye on what’s going on in the neighbourhood. The Good Wife’s Ben Mehl will play her colleague, Dante, who’s a lot more chilled out.

Other members of this new community include Theo, a college student played by Dylan Arnold who has a difficult relationship with his stepfather and a tendency to get mixed up in other people’s business. Homeland's Mackenzie Astin will play Gil, a mild-mannered and good-hearted geology professor and Daredevil's Ayelet Zurer will play a couple’s therapist called Dr Chandra. Agents of SHIELD’s Jack Fisher will play a young Joe in flashbacks.

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend alum Scott Michael Foster joins the cast as Ryan, a TV reporter who's well-liked in the community – but has his own secrets and a "controlling, calculating demeanor that he reserves for those closest to him". Phew. Got all that?

You season 3 trailer: when can we expect one?

The short answer is that we don’t know when we’ll get a You season 3 trailer. However, we can hazard a guess based on the season 2 release schedule. As we mentioned above, the last season premiered on December 26, 2019, and the first trailer dropped on December 16. This was preceded by a teaser trailer on December 5. That means we can (hopefully) expect a teaser trailer around three weeks before the show starts, and a full trailer around ten days later. If our predictions are correct, keep your eyes peeled in September 2021.

You season 3 plot

Warning: You season 2 spoilers ahead.

Apart from the hints we can pick up from the new cast of characters, the plot of You season 3 is being kept under wraps. However, we can also expect to see the consequences of the events at the end of season 2.

For one thing, Love is pregnant – or is she? And if she is, is the baby actually Joe’s? Another thing we learnt at the end of season 2 is that Love is far from trustworthy. She murdered both Delilah (Carmela Zumbado) and Candace (Ambyr Childers), as well as revealing to Joe that she played him at his own game – in their relationship, he was the one being manipulated, rather than the manipulator.

There were a lot of dead bodies at the end of season 2, actually, if you remember: Love’s brother Forty (James Scully) also died in the season finale, and of course, there was the accidental murder of Henderson (Chris D'Elia) earlier in the season. Love succeeded in pinning Candace and Henderson’s deaths on Forty, while Delilah's murder was staged as a suicide. But who’s to say these ghosts won’t continue to haunt Joe and Love in the suburbs? And, of course, there’s a whole host of new faces in season 3 with the potential to cause trouble for the murdering duo – we can’t wait.

