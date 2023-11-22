Yes, you can play Doom on these earrings

"Yes, you can play Doom on my earrings," is a real tweet from completely serious streamer and self-taught developer Alina Matson. There's even a video to prove the claim.

To clarify, it seems Matson was able to rig together a pair of earrings using two of these teeny, tiny, playable "Thumby" keychains from TinyCircuits. The itsy bitsy keychains are powered by Raspberry Pi processors and include six pre-loaded games (not Doom), but you can download more from an active coding community and even develop your own using the company's free code editor.

Matson was put up to the challenge after sharing a video of Tetris running on the earrings, to which someone replied, "I give it less than 6 months before someone runs Doom on this." The next day, Matson shared this:

Yes you can actually play Doom on my earrings https://t.co/DyRWXTupAO pic.twitter.com/rJOZEZjTN5November 22, 2023 See more

In the brief video, you can see Matson using the earrings' directional pad to move around and its adorable little buttons to shoot demons. It looks a little cumbersome, but the fact that it's functional at all is incredible.

Of course, getting Doom to run on things that aren't supposed to play video games has become a bonafide meme in recent years. In fact, I'd argue this pair of earrings is comparatively tame when you read our 2021 list of 15 things that prove Doom will run on literally anything. Among the wildest platforms are 100 pounds of moldy potatoes, an ATM, and a printer. In retrospect, a pair of earrings isn't even all that weird, is it?

