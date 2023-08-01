Wingspan creator's next board game project is a little seedy - literally

The creator of Wingspan, critical darling and often regarded as one of the best board games, has announced their next project.

Called 'Undergrove,' it's described by publisher AEG in the press release as "an engaging area control and cube conversion game set in the enchanting Pacific Northwest." Designed by Elizabeth Hargrave and Mark Wootton (the former of which brought us Wingspan), the board game challenges you to plant seeds and pair them with "the most effective" mushrooms so that they grow into strong trees. If you have a terrible sense of humor like me, I suppose you could say it's a little 'seedy.'

Anyway. In essence, this is an engine-building board game where you work to get resources that can, in turn, get you more resources. As the Undergrove press release puts it, "success depends on subtle player interaction, efficient resource management, and building tiny engines. At the end of the game, the player who has grown the best set of seedlings with the most valuable symbiotic relationships will win."

There's no word yet on when Undergrove will arrive on shelves, but apparently it'll be coming to Kickstarter as a crowdfunded project at some point later this year with a standard and deluxe edition. You can sign up for more info at AEG's official Undergrove website.

If Wingspan is any indication, this should be one to watch. Much like its predecessor and other board games for adults such as Photosynthesis (which is also about growing trees, as it happens), this seems as if it'll be a cerebral but relaxed game where you're competing against one another… albeit without high stakes, making it a solid choice for families.

