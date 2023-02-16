Win The Final Programme on Blu-ray!

By Ian Berriman
We have five copies of the cult movie to give away

(Image credit: Studiocanal)

Introduced in the pages of British science fiction magazine New Worlds, Michael Moorcock’s Jerry Cornelius was a different kind of sci-fi hero: a dandy playboy adventurer. He appeared in numerous Moorcock books, beginning with 1968's The Final Programme, which was adapted into a movie in 1973 by director Robert Fuest, a veteran of The Avengers. 

It's a film with some provocative ideas – Nazi mysticism! A scientific messiah! The quest for immortality! – and Fuest brings a terrific eye for design, staging a scene inside a giant pinball machine and presenting a Ballardian pile of abandoned cars against the London skyline.

The Final Programme is now available to buy on Blu-ray. Bonuses include critic Kim Newman talking about Fuest, and an interview with co-star Jenny Runacre. The package also comes with four art cards. Thanks to StudioCanal, we have five copies to give away. To put your name in the hat for the chance to win one, simply answer the question below.

The cover of the Final Programme Blu-ray, plus the art cards that come with it.

(Image credit: Studiocanal)
