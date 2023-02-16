Win The Final Programme on Blu-ray!

Introduced in the pages of British science fiction magazine New Worlds, Michael Moorcock’s Jerry Cornelius was a different kind of sci-fi hero: a dandy playboy adventurer. He appeared in numerous Moorcock books, beginning with 1968's The Final Programme, which was adapted into a movie in 1973 by director Robert Fuest, a veteran of The Avengers.

It's a film with some provocative ideas – Nazi mysticism! A scientific messiah! The quest for immortality! – and Fuest brings a terrific eye for design, staging a scene inside a giant pinball machine and presenting a Ballardian pile of abandoned cars against the London skyline.

