You may think you know a lot about Mario. But we bet you havenâ€™t thought about platformer gameplay as much as Shaun Inman. Heâ€™s recently put together a pixel perfect analysis of the camera logic in Super Mario World, pointing out details that even the hardest of hardcore Mario fans probably missed. Check it out.
Above: After watching Inman breakdown the logic behind Super Mario Worldâ€™s camera, platformers will never be the same
Inmanâ€™s recent YouTube post follows some equally interesting footage of the platformer Mimeo and the Kleptopus, a game heâ€™s developing for the iPhone, iPod touch and iPad. Hereâ€™s what the developer had to say about his latest project on hisblog:
Mimeo (even the name) started as a Mario clone with a twist: instead of power-ups affecting the player, they affect the entire game world. A story and mythos quickly developed. The so-called Mimeoverse consists of two 16-bit demiverses sharing 32-bits between them. When the evil Kleptopus King, an 8-bit octopous with an inferiority complex, discovers a portal into Mimeoâ€™s realm and begins to siphon off its bits, Mimeo is sucked in and down-sampled to 2-bit. So begins Mimeoâ€™s quest to restore balance to the demiverses.
Above: Inmanâ€™s latest Mimeo video. You can visit hisdevelopment diaryfor more hardcore gameplay analysis and updates on the status of Mimeo and the Kleptopus
May 14, 2010
What you never knew about Super Mario World
