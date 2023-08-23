Wayfinder's new launch trailer just dropped at the Future Games Show, revealing everything you'll be able to get involved with as part of the game's Early Access period, including plot details, playable characters, gameplay, and more besides.

The trailer reveals a character speaking to six fallen heroes as she literally brings them back to life, having failed to hold back an all-encompassing gloom and the monsters therein. Now gifted with a second chance, we get to see the playable crew of Wayfinder: a shadowy assassin, a gladiatorial master of the arena, a stalwart golden knight, a gunslinging trickster, a faceless sorcerer, and our personal favorite, a roguish Robin-Hood smuggler.

Having lost the battle for civilization the first time around, now these champions get a second chance as Wayfinders, fighting everything from prowling predators to slippery slimes to a giant mechanical tank that shows up ready to do some serious damage in the trailer's final moments.

Wayfinder itself is an online MMO, with players working together in co-op to bring down greater threats and perils in each sojourn into the gloom, which promises that "Each adventure has unique modifiers and challenges YOU conjure and control," suggesting a heck of a lot of replayability. Along the way you collect materials, craft new weapons and equipment, or even... build up your own apartment? Well, I guess a resurrected warrior would probably need a comfy couch as much as any of us.

Wayfinder is out now, having released on 15 August, available on PS4, PS5 and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store. Check out the Steam page to find out more or follow the game on Twitter for more updates!

If you’re looking for more excellent games from today's Future Games Show, have a look at our official Steam page.