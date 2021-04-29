Watch episode 11 of Future's review show Totally Rated, featuring Nier Replicant

GamesRadar+, along with our tech and gaming sister sites including PCGamer and TechRadar, presents a weekly video series that combines our expert superpowers to bring you reviews of all the latest games and tech. You can watch the latest episode right now above.

In this week's episode, Rhys Wood from TechRadar talks Nier Replicant ver.1.22474487139..., an updated version of Nier Replicant, originally released in Japan in April 2010.

"For many, Nier Replicant will be exactly the game they’ve been waiting for," says Wood.

"It’s easily one of the highest quality remasters we’ve seen for quite some time, and will definitely appeal to fans familiar with the original 2010 release. Nier Replicant succeeds in matching the quality of Nier Automata in almost every way. The improved visuals, combat, and music paired with Yoko Taro’s signature storytelling present an ideal jumping-on point for newcomers to the series, as well as those only familiar with Nier Automata."

Nier Replicant ver.1.22474487139 is out now on PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

(Image credit: Guerrilla Games / Sony)

The show also looks at Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition, which is currently free to download on PlayStation for a limited time, with no subscription required. Released in 2017, the game is a massive post-apocalyptic adventure, and well worth the download. It's also the perfect way to get ready for the upcoming sequel, Horizon Forbidden West.

New episodes of Totally Rated will roll out every Thursday.