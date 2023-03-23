Wartales is getting its full launch next month, as revealed by the Future Games Show Spring Showcase Powered by the Turtle Beach Stealth Pro.

This open-world RPG from Shiro Games has been in Early Access since December 2021, but will be getting its full 1.0 launch on April 12.

It's been an exciting time for Wartales, as the team has been working with its community to develop the game, pushing out various updates and patches during its Early Access period. But now, it's ready to fully launch.

Wartales sees you lead a group of mercenaries in an alt-history Medieval age in search for wealth. On your journey, you'll be able to recruit companies, collect bounties, and even discover some secrets along the way about an empire that came before but was wiped out by a plague. It changed the world, and now you've got to survive in a land of bandits, mercenaries, and other dangers.

Along with developing your own skills and those of your companions, you'll also have to gather materials in order to craft new weapons and tools. Your camp can be improved for boosting morale and efficiency too. And you'll need it, because there's plenty of fighting involved.

Wartales utilizes tactical, turn-based combat that'll have you fighting wild animals as well as human foes. While there are random encounters aplenty, you can also pick up contracts for others you'll meet on your journey, which might involve taking out a notorious name or two.

Plus, you can do all of this with up to three friends in four-player co-op, with you and your pals able to work together as you battle, explore, and discover what mysteries the Wartales map has to offer.

You can wishlist Wartales now on Steam ahead of that full launch on April 12, or dive into the Early Access right away.

