WandaVision hit song "Agatha All Along" almost had another name

One of the catchiest songs in the Marvel Cinematic Universe was almost named something other than “Agatha All Along.” The song from Frozen duo Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez was initially called “That’s So Agatha” by the “Breaking the Fourth Wall” writer Cameron Squires.

In an interview with EW’s The Awardist , WandaVision head writer Jac Schaeffer recalled how the catchy tune name came about. “Matt [Shakman, series director] brought them on. Like of the millions of things that Matt did, like his strokes of genius, bringing Bobby and Kristen into the mix, I can't imagine it being any different way.”

Shakman shared how the name changed occurred. “Originally you had, 'That's So Agatha.' [That] was sort of the idea for [the song]. I remember Kristen saying, 'We've been toying around with Agatha All Along.' And we thought, great, awesome! Then we had several chats about what, exactly, Agatha had been doing all along so that they could be more specific with it. Then I just remember that Munsters meets Oompa-Loompa song coming in and being like, 'Oh my God, this is the best thing ever.'"

Once Kathryn Hahn agreed to sing the song, the rest was history. The song became a very effective earworm. “Agatha All Along” at one point was the #1 song on the iTunes Soundtrack charts and peaked at #36 on Billboard’s Digital Song Sales chart, selling more than 3,000 downloads in the first week and garnering over 1.6 streams.