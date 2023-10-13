Uniformation GKtwo review: "Just what I needed"

Flip-up front is much better than having to remove the entire lid as per other machines

The Uniformation GKtwo sets out to solve a problem that's plagued the printing community for a long time - cold temperatures that can ruin projects. Its internal heater goes a long way to providing a solution, and other ease-of-use features make it a great option for newcomers or jaded veterans. It's not perfect and is on the expensive side, but it is a very decent choice if you want to go beyond the big hitters like Elegoo or Anycubic.

The Uniformation GKtwo is just what I needed - and it solves one of the biggest issues many of the best 3D printers have.

Unless you've got your heating on blast at all times or you run a small business with half a dozen machines pumping out models - not to mention heat - by the truckload, you probably have a tough time keeping your printer toasty in winter. When I was just starting out, I couldn't fathom why the miniatures I was trying to create would fail as soon as that seasonal cold set in. The settings had worked perfectly before, so what had gone wrong? Chilly weather, that's what. I eventually learned that low temperature would change how resin reacts, lengthening curing time as a result and often ruining prints if you don't adjust your settings accordingly. Except you don't have to with the Uniformation GKtwo. Its inbuilt heating system isn't a silver bullet, but it's a step in the right direction for sure.

This is a good reminder that you don't need to stick with the biggest brands when it comes to 3D printing - lesser-known companies like Uniformation are worth your time too.

Uniformation GKTwo - features & design

Swipe to scroll horizontally Price $849.99 Printer type Resin Resolution 8K (7680*4320px, 29.6μm XY) Screen 10.3" Monochrome LCD Printing volume 6.7L/226.5oz. Leveling Manual

That heating system isn't the only feather in the GKtwo's hat. Alongside a screen capable of 8K resolution and a build volume of 10.3 inches for larger models, it features a built-in air purifier positioned slightly higher than competitors (which stops it from being splashed with resin should something go wrong) and an easy-release system for its vat and build plate. The vat in particular is a lot easier to take out than other machines because it largely slides into position before slotting in place thanks to a pair of feet at the back.

Other smart design choices are the USB slot at the front beside the touchscreen (side-mounted ones are always a nuisance to access) and a hinged cover that lifts upward. This avoids the need to pull the entire cover off and find somewhere to put it.

It won't solve all of the community's problems and you can't operate it in an icebox, but it's pretty damn good nonetheless

In terms of design, the GKtwo is a handsome beast that immediately differentiates itself from its peers due to the hatch at the front. The resin vat and build plate take some getting used to because they're so different (and a lot chunkier in general), but they're not 'bad' by any means.

Uniformation GKtwo - performance

Heater works brilliantly

Good-quality prints

Ease-of-use features are a standout

Build plate can be a pain when cleaning

I was really impressed with this printer; the Uniformation GKtwo was able to produce loads of high-fidelity, high-quality miniatures without fuss. Once I'd leveled the thing, it smashed through any project big and small that I threw at it. Smaller characters for the best tabletop RPGs? No problem. Larger monsters for Dungeons and Dragons books? Sure thing.

Thanks to that inbuilt heater (which can bring the temperature up "95 ℉ in eight minutes if the existing ambient temperature is 50 ℉," according to Uniformation), I never had any issues with my resin. It won't solve all of the community's problems and you can't operate it in an icebox, but it's pretty damn good nonetheless.

On a similarly practical note, I found the GKtwo to be pretty solid as well. The hinged front is so much easier than the lift-off lids of most printers (such as the otherwise excellent Elegoo Saturn 3 Ultra 12K), largely because you don't have to worry about putting it anywhere. In addition, the slide-out resin vat is much less of a faff to use than the normal ones that use screws (which can be awkward to turn if your gloves are a bit slippery with resin).

A note on cost (Image credit: Benjamin Abbott) I should point out that alongside the $800-odd price tag for the machine, getting the wash and cure kits will be quite an expense. The latter two are sold separately and getting it all together from Uniformation will set you back a slightly eye-watering $1,259.97.

I have to admit that it's not all hunky-dory, of course. For instance, the chunky build plate (it's so much thicker than you'll be used to) is more of a fuss to level because it requires multiple screws to be turned in opposite directions. In addition, not having a perfectly-sized cleaning kit - I wasn't sent a matching Uniformation one for my review - means that you may have to dunk it into your IPA rather than laying it on the top. This causes the plate to fill with fluid, meaning you'll have to sit and drain it before moving on. That's not a total disaster and you'll probably have the right cleaning tub to go with the GKtwo anyway (I'd advise it), but the point is, don't try to bodge a solution like I did. You're better off getting the official companion for the machine... but that's a shame because it all adds up in terms of cost.

It improves on existing systems thanks to that very helpful heating system. I hope to see that in more printers going forward

I had some concerns revolving around the resin vat's design as well, largely because I was concerned about excess being caught on the raised parts rather than filling the center. But there were no issues in the end, and that extra space did help avoid spillage if I moved the vat too hastily during removal.

Should you buy the Uniformation GKtwo?

For the most part, I was very impressed with the Uniformation GKtwo. It does exactly what it says on the tin and those prints come out looking fantastic even on the most basic settings. More importantly, though, it improves on existing systems thanks to that very helpful heating system. I hope to see that in more printers going forward.

Now we just need Uniformation3D to add a self-leveling build plate and 12K like the Anycubic Photon Mono M5s… For the GKthree, perhaps?

Buy it if...

✅ Temperature is a problem for you: That heated system is a real gem, negating a lot of issues you might otherwise have when 3D printing. You won't need to worry as much about printing in winter anymore.

✅ You want a more practical system: The quick-release vat and hinged front are so much easier to use than competitors' solutions. I'd quite like to see the same on models from Anycubic, Elegoo, and beyond.

Don't buy it if...

❌ You want to print in 12K: Unfortunately, the GKtwo only prints in 8K. That's not damning by any means, but if you want the highest resolution possible, you'll need to look elsewhere.

❌ You don't want to buy a new cleaning system: Because it's a bit awkward to use on a competitor's cleaning kit (the build plate may fill up with fluid if you have to dunk the whole thing, for example), it's better to get Uniformation3D's system - and you may not want to do that considering the cost of the GKtwo.

Uniformation GKtwo alternatives

Not feeling this one? At the time of writing, I can't see any systems that also have an inbuilt heater. Short of buying extras to add into your existing machine, you're stuck with the GKtwo.

Naturally, there are plenty of other options if you want 8K prints - the Anycubic Photon M3 Premium, for example. It has a similar build-space to the GKtwo, and although it doesn't feature the same ease-of-use additions in terms of resin vat, it does include two air purifiers.

How we tested the Uniformation GKtwo

After receiving the machine and setting it up, I used it to print off miniatures of varying sizes from Cast n Play, Titan Forge, Artisan Guild, and more over a couple of weeks. These ranged between smaller 28mm / 32mm characters, larger monsters, and scenery. Unfortunately, we couldn't use Uniformation3D resin because it wasn't available at the time. I also ended up using an existing Elegoo wash and cure system because I wasn't provided with a Uniformation version.

You can find out more about our process via our guide to how we test.

