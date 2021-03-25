If you’re a fan of the 2009 classic undead comedy Zombieland, then you’ll be all too familiar with the rules of surviving in a zombie apocalypse. Zombieland VR: Headshot Fever takes that one step further by introducing some new ones that will help you slaughter zombies with brutal headshots in this virtual reality world.

Billed as a mix between the light gun games of the ‘80s and more recent racing games, Zombieland VR turns zombie-killing into – quite literally – a game, as players partake in the Zombieland Invitational. This is essentially a zombie racecourse, where you must use your weapons, perks, and upgrades, along with your natural killer instinct, to complete the course in the fastest time possible. Compete on leaderboards with friends and foes to become a zombie killin’ master and earn the admiration of Tallahassee, Wichita, Columbus, and Little Rock.

In order to maximise your potential in the Zombieland Invitational, you’ll need to take advantage of the Adrenaline feature. This essentially gives you the ability to slow down time, whenever you chain together two consecutive headshots. Everyone knows that the only way to truly kill a zombie is to take off the head anyway, so this gives you more incentive.

“With this VR game, we’re bringing the zombie apocalypse right to you in a totally new way while preserving the humor and wit of the hit movie franchise. Now Zombieland fans can feel what it’s like to stare down an onslaught of Zombie hordes and make split-second gameplay decisions in order to blast their way to survival,” said Jake Zim, SVP, virtual reality, Sony Pictures Entertainment. “The team at XR Games not only retained the action, characters and humor of what made the films so successful, but they’ve given fans a new way to become part of the Zombieland universe.”

Zombieland VR: Headshot Fever is out now on the Oculus Store, Viveport Store, Steam, and PlayStation Store.