What do you get if you mix a Burnout Paradise designer, Jeremy Clarkson and Amazon?

No, that's not the start of a terrible dad joke, but the premise for a new game based on the gasoline guzzling show The Grand Tour. The Grand Tour Game will be released for PS4 and Xbox One and will tie in with the Prime show.

"It's a video game featuring me, the crashy one, and the slow one. That’s all you need to know," says Jeremy Clarkson, who you'll remember as the man who was fired from Top Gear for punching one of the show's producers. Fun fact: He also once wrote game reviews for Amstrad Computer User.

"If you've always wanted to come on the road with us, this is as close as you’ll ever get. Unless you kidnap James and steal his face."

Craig Sullivan is the current creative director at Amazon Game Studios, but previously lead designer on Burnout Paradise at Criterion Games, and has also worked on the Need for Speed series.

"The Grand Tour is about powerful cars and ridiculous stunts, but it's also about camaraderie," said Sullivan.

"We're committed to authentically capturing the spirit of the show: cars, banter with friends, and (mostly) friendly competition."

You can check out a trailer for the game below, which will feature cars, tracks and challenges from the show, and will be released in episodes alongside The Grand Tour, which stream on Amazon's Prime video service. It also has four-player split-screen multiplayer.

We don't have a release date for the show, the game, or a price yet, but you will need to purchase a season pass to access all the episodes as they become available.