Valiant revives Harbinger for new ongoing series

One of Valiant Entertainment's flagship franchises, Harbinger, is returning for an all-new series that is framed as a new chapter for the publisher's entire universe.

"The Harbinger is the next big step forward in the Valiant Universe and Peter Stanchek's promised rebirth as a hero, a leader, and a revolutionary," Jackson Lanzing, who is co-writting this with Collin Kelly, says in the announcement at The Hollywood Reporter.

"It's unapologetic in its politics, diverse in its cast, and intimate in its drama. Collin and I love to tell stories that balance character deconstruction and social analysis, and there's no one in comics who needs a little deconstruction and social awareness more than Peter."

(Image credit: Robbi Rodriguez (Valiant Entertainment))

Lanzing and Kelly are working with Spider-Gwen co-creator/artist Robbi Rodriguez in continuing the story of the namesake Harbinger Peter Stanchek, picking up from the previous Harbinger and Harbinger: Renegades titles.

"We're incredibly honored and excited to tell this story, taking all of who Peter Stanchek was, and evolving him into who he can be," Kelly says. "Though he's one of the most powerful people on the planet, like many of us, Peter has made mistakes. People have been hurt. We have no interest in ignoring that part of the character's history; by acknowledging those mistakes and taking responsibility for them, Peter will become the person — and the hero — he has always had the potential to be.

"This is a story about using privilege to support the marginalized; this is a story about owning your mistakes, and using them to grow. Peter Stanchek will be more than a hero; he will be a harbinger for the world we want to see."

"When Collin, Jackson, and I first started mapping out this project, we weren't expecting the themes we are tackling to be as relevant in our own lives as they have become," says Rodriguez. "As we see everyone facing more each day, people can feel a change is coming. It makes it all the more fitting that it's called Harbinger, the herald of change."

The Harbinger #1 is scheduled to debut in summer 2021.

