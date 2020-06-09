Trinity Crisis, Speed Metal, Multiverse’s End join Death Metal in September

Scott Snyder and Greg Capullo's Dark Nights: Death Metal launches next week, but before it even debuts the event is growing by three new specials, all on sale in September.

The 48-page one-shots - Dark Nights: Death Metal: Trinity Crisis, Dark Nights: Death Metal: Speed Metal and Dark Nights: Death Metal: Multiverse’s End - all spring out of the events of August's Death Metal #3, while the main seven-issue series takes September off as a skip month.

(Image credit: DC)

Trinity Crisis #1 is one sale first on September 8, written by Snyder with art and cover by Francis Manapul.



"With Superman freed from his New Apokolips prison, the classic Trinity lineup is back together and ready to rock their next gig," reads DC's description.

"Wonder Woman, Batman, and Superman amp up their power to launch an assault on Castle Bat, and that’s just the warm-up act! Three walking nightmares are hidden deep inside the fortress—but these Dark Multiverse versions of the Anti-Monitor, Superboy Prime, and Darkseid hold the key to humanity's survival. The Justice League have to face down their old nemeses, but will round two be the end for our heroes?"

(Image credit: DC)

Speed Metal #1 follows on September 22, written by Joshua Williamson with art by Eddy Barrows and Eber Ferreira and a cover by Howard Porter.



"It’s the drag race from hell! Taking place after the events of Dark Nights: Death Metal, the Darkest Knight is after Wally West and his Dr. Manhattan powers," reads the description." Thankfully, Wally has back-up in the form of Barry Allen, Jay Garrick, and Wallace West! It’s a knockdown, drag-out race through the Wastelands as the Flash Family tries to stay steps ahead of the Darkest Knight and his Lightning Knights!"

(Image credit: DC)

Finally, Multiverse’s End #1 concludes the one-shots on September 29, written by James Tynion IV with art by Juan Gedeon and a cover by Michael Golden.



"Perpetua, mother of all existence, has culled all life and creation in the Multiverse, condensing all beings to one planet: Earth Prime," reads DC's description. "In her quest for power and dominance, she rules absolutely and in totality, using her children—the Monitors and Anti-Monitors—as her heralds and destructors.

"But a group of heroes has banded together across multiple worlds in a last-ditch effort to stop her from destroying all of existence: Owlman, President Superman, Iris West, Captain Carrot, Guy Gardner and others choose to make their final stand in a battle they’re destined to lose!"

For more on Death Metal, check out our interview with Scott Snyder.