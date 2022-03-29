The latest Tiny Tina Wonderlands Shift codes and skeleton keys

Looking for Tina Tina's Wonderlands Shift codes and Skeleton Keys? We have them. Well, what ones there are at least, as only a few have been posted and they seem to have some pretty stern expiry dates on them. Collect them in time though and you'll be able to open the golden chest in Brighthoof and collect some high level loot inside.

So, with all that lovely loot in mind and rewards ahead, let's see what active Tina Tina's Wonderlands Shift codes are currently around, and start collecting Skeleton Keys. If you need help with how to redeem Tina Tina's Wonderlands Shift codes, we can help you there too. We've also got some Tiny Tina's Wonderlands tips to help you out and pointers on what Tiny Tina's Wonderlands classes you should pick.

Tina Tina's Wonderlands Shift codes and Skeleton Keys

Below is the most recently revealed Tina Tina's Wonderlands Shift code, which can be redeemed for a skeleton key. That currently has an expiry date of March 31, but we've also been able to claim a previous code dated March 27 a few days after it was supposed to finish. So it looks like those dates aren't set in stone.

Theydies and Gentlethems, I present your very first SHiFT code for a free Skeleton Key in Wonderlands:JBRTT-BZH6F-CC3W5-3TTTB-XB9HHRedeem in-game or at https://t.co/qeoZfcyEO2. Expires on March 31.Good luck, and Happy Fate Making!#skeletonkey #TinyTinasWonderlands pic.twitter.com/9hQ8HrjW7KMarch 25, 2022 See more

Because it looks like the Shift codes might not instantly expire when the time is up, we'll keep a record of all those released so far below - it's always worth trying a few old ones just in case. The old Borderlands games had a few codes that were valid for years.

JBRTT-BZH6F-CC3W5-3TTTB-XB9HH

B36T3-KSZ6F-K5TKK-JJ3B3-B6B3J

How to redeem Tina Tina's Wonderlands Shift codes

(Image credit: Take Two)

You have two options to redeem a Shift code. You can either head to the Shift website and paste it in, or you can head to the Social tab via the in-game menu and enter it in the Shift tab there. It's a lot of numbers though so the website is the easiest option. You'll just have to set up an account and link it to your game first. You'll also need to choose Epic or PSN when claiming the code online depending on what you're playing.

(Image credit: Take Two)

The in-game Social menu will also show you when you have any Keys from codes you claimed. To get them just tab over to the mail to collect it and add the keys to your inventory. Then just head to the golden chest in Brighthoof in front of the statue of... you, and open it to claim the loot inside

(Image credit: Take Two)

You only get one key per code, so check back regularly to see if any new ones have come in. We'll also keep track of any, even if they pass their sell-by-dates. As going by the few released so far, they stay valid for a while.