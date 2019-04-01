This Xbox One S deal comes with 7 games, saving you a silly amount of money

No, it’s not an April Fool’s joke - Currys and PC World are selling a 1TB Xbox One S, Doom, Overwatch, Fallout 76, Tekken 7, Project Cars 2, Mafia 3, and Killer Instinct Combo Breaker Pack for £249 (and breathe). That essentially nets you 7 games for only £50 more than the console by itself. Which isn’t too shabby.

While the likes of Fallout 76 and Mafia 3 are arguably flawed, there’s still enough quality gaming in this bundle to make the whole thing worth it. Overwatch? A superb multiplayer shooter. Tekken 7? A best-in-class fighter. Doom? An excellent single-player FPS remake. I could go on, but you get the picture. Basically, there’s a lot of value for your money here.

