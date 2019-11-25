This cheap Nintendo Switch deal gets you the Labo Variety Kit bundle for free: both for just £279 at Amazon

There are plenty of Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals already out in the wild. This Labo Variety Kit is up there with the best of them in terms of sheer value for money. The Nintendo Switch console on its own is £279 – which means you're essentially getting the Nintendo Labo Variety Kit (which normally retails at over £30) thrown in for absolutely no extra cost. Yup. Completely free. There are also other Labo Kits available, too, should you want to channel your creative energy into something completely different.

Whether it's for yourself or a present for the kids this Christmas, you can't go wrong with this Nintendo Switch Black Friday deal on Amazon. The console itself is a window to hundreds of hours of fun at home or on the go, featuring everything from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, to Super Mario Odyssey, and dozens of indie titles via the Nintendo eShop. But it's the Labo that might pique your interest in a very different, utterly brilliant way. It lets you craft, construct, and create to your heart's content. It really is the perfect gift this Christmas – especially if you want to start introducing younger children to the joys of gaming.

There are five different projects to assemble, including the Toy-Con Piano, Toy-Con Fishing Rod, and Toy-Con Motorbike. They can all be used in their own mini-games, while the motorbike can even be used with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. The Vehicle Kit is also available, while the Robot Kit is currently out-of-stock – as good an indication as any that this will fly off the (virtual) shelves in no time at all. If you're in the market for other great Nintendo Switch console and game discounts, be sure to check out the latest Black Friday game deals here.