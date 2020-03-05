The Last of Us 2 steelbook cover gives us another look at old man Joel

The Last of Us Part 2 is less than three months away from release, and developer Naughty Dog has given us another taste of its upcoming PS4 game with fresh images of the European steelbook covers, which provide alternative box arts to that of that the title's standard edition.

Seen below (via Reddit), the steelbook art presents watercolour-style portraits of both protagonist Ellie and her surrogate father, Joel, who has only appeared once in The Last of Us 2's trailers so far. There are two alternative steelbooks to choose from, but they're exclusive to European customers (sorry, US fans).

While it's hard to gauge anything new here, Joel's appearance on the cover certainly suggests he'll have a key role to play in The Last of Us 2's story, which still remains wrapped up in much secrecy for now.

In other The Last of Us news, the highly anticipated sequel to Naughty Dog's 2013 Game of the Decade received an official age rating from the ESRB, while newly released images from the game's official art book suggest we could be in for some unexpected equestrian action once we finally get to enjoy the campaign for ourselves.

If you're interested in nabbing one of those steelbooks for yourself, here's more information on how to pre-order The Last of Us 2 before it arrives on May 29, 2020.

