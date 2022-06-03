The Els flash fly Prince Wayne in Dark Knights of Steel #7 preview

DC's Dark Knights of Steel follows the publisher's long tradition of putting well-known DC heroes in new situations, new contexts, and new worlds (once upon a time, we called them Elseworlds, but that's a story for another time), with a medieval fantasy setting centered on - who else? - Batman and Superman. And in Dark Knights of Steel #7 (opens in new tab), Prince Wayne (the DKoS version of Batman) has a violent vision of a world overrun by Kryptonians, who the narration calls "demons" who "come from the stars."

The idea of Batman having visions of Superman going bad - or even living through that scenario - has become a recurring theme of its own in alt-reality DC stories such as the New 52-era Earth-2 comic title, and as glimpsed in the films Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Zack Snyder's Justice League.

And of course the idea of Batman facing down an all-powerful, world-conquering Superman was a long term plot in Dark Knights of Steel writer Tom Taylor's own long-running Injustice comic series, based on the video game of the same name (one of the best video game comics ever).

DC has released a set of interior preview pages for Dark Knights of Steel #7 from writer Tom Taylor, artist Nathan Gooden, colorist Arif Prianto, and letterer Wes Abbot showing the title's take on the concept of Batman's dark vision of a world overrun by Superman and his fellow Kryptonians.

Here are the pages:

There's one other interesting alt-reality component to Dark Knights of Steel #7, seen in the final page of the preview: the DKoS version of the Teen Titans, the young team usually associated in mainstream DC continuity with Batman's sidekick Robin, in this case specifically Raven and Beast Boy.

Dark Knights of Steel #7 goes on sale June 7.

