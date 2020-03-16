"Strong likelihood" that PS5 and Xbox Series X may be delayed due to COVID-19, analyst says

There's reason to believe that coronavirus will lead to a delay for PS5 and Xbox Series X , according to a new report from a games industry analytics group.

DFC Intelligence, via Forbes , says a good chance exists that the console launches will be delayed and otherwise altered by market and industry conditions arising from COVID-19.

“Coronavirus is likely to have a major short-term impact on the delivery of both systems," the report reads. "There is a strong likelihood one or both systems will not make a 2020 launch. If the systems do launch, supply will likely be constrained and initial pricing could be higher than expected. Currently the economy is in an unprecedented state of uncertainty. Even if the situation clears up in a few weeks, the ability to manufacture and release a high-end new game system has already been severely impacted."

When we asked several analysts when will PS5 and Xbox Series X launch , they were optimistic that the coronavirus outbreak will be controlled enough in time for the launches to go mostly as planned. We've seen over and over again how big of an influence initial pricing can have on the success of consoles, so I wouldn't be surprised if both Sony and Microsoft would rather go for a delay than a price hike - assuming their plans are impacted in a way that consumers see at all.

Either way, DFC Intelligence predicts that both PS5 and Xbox Series X will "release to record consumer demand" and that demand will likely outstrip supply - as it often does for video game console launches.