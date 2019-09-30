Stranger Things season 4 is official, watch the first teaser trailer now

Stranger Things season 4 is officially on the way, and it's not going to stick around in Hawkins for long. Netflix released the first full-on video teaser for the upcoming season, which shows the season 4 logo being strangled by the living vines of the Upside Down. It also has that clock fans spotted earlier , still set to 12 o'clock. The video concludes with the message, "We're not in Hawkins anymore."

Without revealing any big spoilers, Stranger Things season 3 concluded with gestures to happenings beyond the not-so-sleepy Indiana suburb of Hawkins. This trailer confirms that we'll see more of the broader Stranger Things world in the next season - and hopefully we won't have to wait too much longer to watch it ourselves, even though season 3 just rolled out over the summer.

Speaking of expansion, Netflix also announced that it's signed a deal with Stranger Things' Duffer Brothers to "bring their vivid imaginations to other film and series projects." Though they'll have a tough time topping the pop culture sensation that Stranger Things has become, it is exciting to think about where they'll go next. The brothers spoke about the arrangement in a statement (somewhat mysteriously) attributed to both of them.

“We are absolutely thrilled to continue our relationship with Netflix. Ted Sarandos, Cindy Holland, Brian Wright, and Matt Thunell took a huge chance on us and our show - and forever changed our lives,” The Duffer Brothers said. “From our first pitch meeting to the release of Stranger Things 3, the entire team at Netflix has been nothing short of sensational, providing us with the kind of support, guidance, and creative freedom we always dreamed about. We can’t wait to tell many more stories together - beginning, of course, with a return trip to Hawkins!”

That's the only official word about the new season so far, but we'll let you know when we learn more.