Scorpio threatens Aquaman's entire kingdom in Deep Dives #7

DC’s Super Friend-turned-superstar Arthur Curry is wrapping up his latest DC Digital First adventure “Stinging Tide” with chapter 7 of Aquaman: Deep Dives, due out June 4 on digital platforms.

In this finale, Aquaman leads his undersea explorer colleagues the Sea Devils – Silver Age DC characters who have taken a supporting role in “Stinging Tides” – in a final showdown with the terrorist organization known as Scorpio.

Old foes of the Sea Devils and their fellow explorers the Challengers of the Unknown, Scorpio is a mercenary group that will go to any end to steal and weaponize experimental technology. In “Stinging Tides”, they’ve run into Aquaman’s turf – hence the Sea Devils team-up.

Here, Scorpio attempts to send a signal that will rally a host of undersea pirates – pretty much everyone who hates Aquaman – to join them in an all-out assault on Atlantis.

Aquaman: Deep Dives is part of DC’s Digital First line, featuring the first digital release of stories that were previously available only in print through the publisher’s oversized Giant specials, which included new stories – such as “Stinging Tides” – and reprints of classic tales featuring the characters at hand. DC has been issuing daily doses of new comic book content culled from this material, starting during the comic book publishing downtime that occurred as a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Aquaman: Deep Dives #7 is due out digitally on June 4. “Stinging Tides” is written by Steve Orlando with art from V Ken Marion, Sandu Florea, and Andrew Dalhouse, with letters by Wes Abbott.