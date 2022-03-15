Samuel L. Jackson wants to return to Star Wars as Mace Windu in The Mandalorian

Samuel L. Jackson wants to make a triumphant return to a galaxy far, far away.

The actor made a recent appearance on the podcast Happy Sad Confused, where writer and producer Josh Horowitz brought up the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobe series.

"They're bringing everybody back, Sam," Horowitz said of the new show, which features Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen reprising their iconic roles. "Mace Windu...he's alive with one hand somewhere."

Jackson made his first appearance as Jedi Master Mace Windu in The Phantom Menace, and has his right hand severed by Darth Sidious aka Emperor Palpatine before being ultimately killed in Revenge of the Sith.

"There's a huge history of people with one hand returning in Star Wars," the actor joked. He's not wrong: Darth Vader cuts off Luke's right hand in Star Wars: Episode V The Empire Strikes Back, and Luke severs Darth Vader's cybernetic right arm in Star Wars: Episode VI Return of the Jedi.

Jackson revealed that The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett director Bryce Dallas Howard is the only person he's ever pitched his return to, asking her on the set of Argylle, "Do you think maybe you could hook a brother up? I'll learn the lightsaber left-handed!"

Boba Fett star Temuera Morrison also wants to see Windu returning, telling IMDb that he wants another season of the show to finally get revenge against the Jedi. Attack of the Clones saw Boba's father Jango Fett decapitated by Windu during a battle on the planet Geonosis.

After being blasted with Palpatine's lightning force in Revenge of the Sith, Windu was thrown into the Coruscant skyline - but a body was never found. That said, the character's return is not out of the realm of possibility.

