Pre-order 4 beautiful new DualShock 4 controllers for PS4 on Best Buy right now

You can play your PS4, but make it fashion, by pre-ordering your favorite(s) from a new line of DualShock 4 controllers coming in autumn. Best Buy has all four new controllers up for pre-order online right now, letting you lock down your Rose Gold, Titanium Blue, Red Camouflage, and Electric Purple orders ahead of their planned October 7 release date.

These are new looks for the revised model of DualShock 4 that features a small lightbar window in the touchpad and improved battery life. They're also some of the loveliest peripheral designs that Sony has committed to plastic, offering something for fans of camo, metallics, and even the simple joys of a good pastel purple.

DualShock 4 - Rose Gold | $64.99 pre-order at Best Buy

The showstopper of the bunch with its metallic, Rose Gold front face plate and a light pink backplate that may make you hungry for strawberry yogurt every time you pick it up.View Deal

DualShock 4 - Titanium Blue | $64.99 pre-order at Best Buy

A cool blue metallic front plate backed with a subtle powder blue rear, this is truly the "designer track suit" of DualShock 4s and I don't mind it one bit.View Deal

DualShock 4 - Red Camouflage | $64.99 pre-order at Best Buy

This camouflage is only suitable for avoiding notice if you're standing in front of a cooling lava flow, but its vibrant pattern and solid red back are a strong look nonetheless.View Deal

DualShock 4 - Electric Purple | $64.99 pre-order at Best Buy

Bask in the purply goodness of this 100% classy controller. The buttons themselves are monochromatic, all the better for your eyes to focus on the purple.View Deal

If you aren't grabbed by any of those designs, you still have options. Check out our guide on how to get a PS4 controller cheap and you'll find many, many more official controllers for way less than the sticker price.