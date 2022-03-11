Pokemon Legends Arceus Daybreak has renewed my resolve to catch 'em all

Pokemon Legends: Arceus Daybreak has reignited my determination to finally complete the Pokedex. I admittedly never expected such an outcome, but it's all thanks to a series of requests in the surprise free DLC that introduce Pokemon Legends Arceus massive mass outbreaks. As you may be able to guess from the name, these are similar to regular mass outbreaks in the base game, with the main difference being that they're much larger in scale. Instead of just one concentrated outbreak of select Pokemon in an area, multiple instances occur simultaneously, which gives you the chance to catch a heck of a lot of critters during one excursion.

I'm pleasantly surprised to discover just how enjoyable this new addition is after completing the main story. Not only does it give me a chance to catch a lot of Pokemon I've yet to encounter, and complete more entries in my 'dex, but it does so in a way that's far more exciting – and even sometimes more challenging – than your run-of-the-mill jaunts out in the wild.

Seeing shinies

(Image credit: Nintendo)

The Daybreak requests are available to you after you've reached the end of the main storyline of Pokemon Legends: Arceus. Once the credits have rolled, you'll then be able to trigger the first request of the Daybreak update, spearheaded by Warden Mai and her trusty Munchlax companion. After speaking with the pair, you set out on an investigation that sees you look into a strange anomaly.

For reasons unknown, Munchlax seems to be curious about a particular area in the Obsidian Fieldlands, which upon inspection, is experiencing an outbreak of Pokemon that aren't native to the area. Before long, it transpires that a new strange phenomenon is sweeping through the Hisui region, and you're tasked with finding out what's happening. This is when you first experience a massive mass outbreak.

If you've been adventuring through Pokemon Legends: Arceus, you'll likely have encountered a smaller mass outbreak during your escapades. Each time you set out from Jubilife Village, there's a chance one will spawn on the map. These outbreaks will see a group of the same Pokemon appear in a particular location and, as you catch or defeat them, more will spawn – if you're lucky, you may even encounter a shiny version of that Pokemon.

The massive instances, on the other hand, see many outbreaks occur at once and appear on the map as several question marks dotted around an area of the region. The first time I experience such an event as part of the investigation, I find myself being immediately drawn to the element of mystery – you never know what Pokemon you'll encounter until you go there and see for yourself.

I haven't had much luck in the past when it comes to finding rare Pokemon. But throughout my investigations in Daybreak, I was able to catch a shiny Magikarp and Luxio in two different outbreak locations, and there's no quelling my giddy excitement at the thought of finding more with each outbreak I race to.

Alpha hordes

(Image credit: Nintendo)

'Even after I'd finished the string of requests, I couldn't stop myself from jumping into more outbreaks to see what Pokemon would appear."

There are also different elements that come into play that add new challenges to Pokemon Legends Arceus' massive mass outbreaks. Since they're tied to the rainstorms, they will dissipate as the rain clears away over time, so you're against the clock if you want to go to many spots on the map. For the investigation, you have to go to three outbreaks before they disappear.

As I discover, it's all too easy to spend too much time in one location trying to catch 'em all. If the rain does die down, you'll have to travel back and forth between Jubilife Village and the area of the map until an outbreak materializes again. Happily, you'll soon come across some berries that can be given to Munchlax to reveal what Pokemon can be found at each location – while this removes the mystery, it helps you get to the Pokemon you're after and save time.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

When you do clear up an outbreak, there's also a chance that a new hoard will show up in the same spot. From my own experience, this tends to be evolutions of the Pokemon that were there previously… Sometimes they can even be a group of Alphas. At one point, I clear away a gathering of Bronzors, only to be ambushed by four Alpha Bronzongs who chase after me with their burning red eyes. Despite the fact that you can sometimes find yourself in some tricky situations if you don't act fast, it certainly sets the scene for some very memorable moments and allows you to test your mettle in some tough battles.

The investigation introduced in the Daybreak update takes you all across Hisui, to the areas you've unlocked throughout the adventure. And with the main cast of characters popping in along the way, it's well worth experiencing if you've completed the main story. But even after I'd finished the string of requests, I couldn't stop myself from jumping into more outbreaks to see what Pokemon would appear.

There really is nothing quite like returning to professor Laventon after a massive mass outbreak and seeing just how many Pokemon you've quickly caught in one fell swoop. It also brings with it the added bonus of helping you earn a sizable number of experience points towards your Survey Corps star rank. The addition of this new phenomenon really has given me just the kind of motivation I need to finally complete my Pokedex in Pokemon Legends Arceus.

Excited for the next Pokémon adventure? Here's everything we know so far about Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.