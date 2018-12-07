PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds is out now on PS4

After a few weeks of intense waiting since the initial announcement, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds is finally, officially, part of the PlayStation 4 family. PUBG PS4 has officially released on Sony's award winning console, available to purchase as a physical copy or digitally from the PSN Store for £24.99/$29.99.

The game comes with three maps on PS4, Erangel, Miramar, and Sanhok, with a test server for the newly announced snow map, Vikendi, coming soon. Otherwise, PUBG PS4 is largely unchanged from the experience on PC and Xbox One aside from the PlayStation exclusive Uncharted and The Last of US themed in-game items, Ellie’s backpack and Nathan Drake’s outfit, which are available to purchase as cosmetic microtransactions, or free to anyone who pre-ordered the game in advance.

PUBG Corp has also confirmed that PlayerUknown's Battlegrounds has been optimised for PS4 Pro, with owners of Sony's beefed up console treated to enhanced graphics and technical fidelity, via an options button in the settings menu.

As usual, players can also expect to receive frequent updates to improve PUBG's quality of life and competitive balance throughout the next year and beyond. Hopefully its first few months after launch won't be as rocky as the game's Xbox One release last year.

So congratulations, PUBG PS4 players. You're now free to feast on as much chicken dinner as you can muster, provided you're good enough to win PUBG's intense matches of milsim flavoured battle royale. Grab yourself a copy, whip out the frying pan, and jump in today.

