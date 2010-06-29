Play World of Warcraft - become CEO of a massive company

Is it really so hard to believe? Stephen was leader of a guild in WoW - a position that you cannot fill without some charisma. Your guild members must respect you - and they'll review your performance among themselves after a raid. If they don't like you, you'll be ousted. The same is true of business - you've got to lead your team to success with more than mere orders. Unless he just offered free coffee for everyone?



We've mentioned before on the site how gaming can seep through into reallife. Our own Charlie Barratt had this to say ofThe Sims:

"I've randomly phoned a friend to increase my Social. I've cleaned my apartment only because I worried my Environment bar was approaching red. Sounds crazy, but it worked."

Applying micromanagement from gaming into a real-life business is a logical progression. You've already picked up the evaluative skills you need.

And imagine the other careers you could get into using skillsfrom other top games: Dead or Alive Xtreme 2 could kick-start a career in po... sorry, photography. Football Manager? Speaks for itself. Katamari Damacy: um... future life as a Karma-clouted dung beetle? Hmmm...

The moral from this story is that the guy put his skills to use in the real world, rather than staying put as a respected guild leader in an MMO. Put your mind to it and you can achieve anything! Which we will, right after we've got this Night Elf up to level 80...

29 Jun, 2010