Meet Pip the Troll, Marvel's hard-partying sidekick

Marvel Studios' Eternals film is just days away from its wide theatrical release, with the film poised to expand the MCU's cosmic wing in a major way, leading up to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 which will introduce Adam Warlock to the MCU where he'll be played by Will Poulter.

The addition of Adam Warlock to the MCU begs the question of whether some of his allies in Infinity Watch will resurface, with most of the original line-up (Gamora, Drax, and, oddly enough Thanos) already introduced in the MCU, or planned to appear. But there are a couple of notable exceptions such as Moondragon, Drax's comic book daughter, and of course, Pip the Troll, Adam Warlock's longtime comic relief sidekick, and a founding member of the Infinity Watch.

With Adam Warlock himself now officially scheduled to debut in the MCU, Pip, the erstwhile comic relief to Warlock's philosophically-minded straight man, may not be far behind.

Never heard of Pip the Troll? Well, you must not have been reading some of Marvel's most eclectic comics of the '70s and '90s (his two heydays with the publisher).

Fortunately though, for the majority of fans who likely haven't dug into the larger mythos around Adam Warlock and the Infinity Watch, Newsarama is ready to reveal all the cosmic secrets of their weirdest, wiliest member Pip the Troll as his big buddy Adam Warlock prepares to make his MCU debut.

Who is Pip the Troll?

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Introduced in 1975's Strange Tales #179, Pip the Troll was born Prince Pip Gofern, 260th noble in line for the throne of his homeworld Laxidazia (yes, that's a play on Pip's own libertine, lackadaisical attitude in his time as a prince). With his political station so far removed from real responsibility, Pip became a connoisseur of Laxidazia's many pubs, bars, and party houses while plying his trade as a painter.

But when he fell in with a group of Laxidazian Trolls - a population of cavorting, Satyr-like outcasts seen as less-than by Laxidazian society - Pip was transformed into a Troll himself after getting drunk on their enchanted liquor.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Pip met up with Adam Warlock when Warlock's dark counterpart the Magus and his forces in the Universal Life Church invaded Laxadazia, rounding up the Trolls with plans to execute them all in a horrifying act of genocide. Warlock and Pip came to trust each other, leading the Trolls in a revolt to drive the Magus off Laxidazia.

Warlock and Pip continued traveling together as Warlock fought the Magus, parting ways after Warlock finally defeated the dark entity.

Their reunion came a few years later when Thanos killed Pip in Avengers Annual #7 along with Gamora, though Adam Warlock was able to save them both by storing their essences in his Soul Gem (which is of course one of the six Infinity Gems, later renamed the Infinity Stones).

Pip the Troll in the Marvel Universe

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

After years trapped in the Soul Gem's internal realm of Soul World, Pip discovers the Silver Surfer also inside Soul World. The two pair up to seek out Adam Warlock, who Silver Surfer reveals has also been trapped in Soul World by Thanos who has seized the Soul Gem as part of his quest to assemble all six Infinity Stones.

Pip and Silver Surfer discover Warlock locked in battle with Drax the Destroyer, who is also trapped in Soul World. After settling their beef, Silver Surfer convinces Warlock, Drax, and Gamora to join him and Pip in escaping the Soul Gem to help take on Thanos, who is, by then, deeply embroiled in building the Infinity Gauntlet as part of his plan to eliminate half of the life in the Universe.

(Incidentally, in comic books, Thanos takes on this mission because he is in love with the Marvel Universe's embodiment of Death, a much more twisted motive even than his skewed, violent view of resource management as depicted in the MCU).

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Adam Warlock, Pip, Gamora, and Drax are reborn and joined by Moondragon, they assist the heroes of the Marvel Universe in defeating Thanos and undoing his destruction, as shown in the landmark Marvel Comics event Infinity Gauntlet.

With the Gauntlet disassembled, Warlock assembles a team known as the Infinity Watch consisting of himself, Pip, Gamora, Drax, Moondragon, and almost shockingly, Thanos himself, to each hold one of the Infinity Stones to keep them from ever being assembled again (all six Infinity Stones have since been combined again several times - and Thanos himself may assemble the Infinity Stones in a totally new way next year).

Weirdly, Pip himself became a villain in one of the sequels to Infinity Gauntlet, Infinity Crusade, after he accidentally absorbs a massive source of transformative cosmic power, naming himself King of the Universe until he can be divested from the corrupting power.

Pip the Troll in the MCU

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

One of the biggest questions in the MCU since Thanos' ultimate defeat and the destruction of the Infinity Stones in Avengers: Endgame is exactly what's going to happen to the cosmic power once contained in the Infinity Stones.

With Adam Warlock coming to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, it's entirely possible that the answer to that question could come in the form of an eventual version of the Infinity Watch, a group dedicated to policing and when necessary containing the power of the Infinity Stones.

If so, Pip the Troll could be a shoo-in for membership - and likely one of the most demanded characters from fans who love the cult-favorite Infinity Watch title and team.

And even if a formal Infinity Watch doesn't come together onscreen, Pip could make the perfect supporting character for Adam Warlock should he spin-off into his own movie or show, playing just the right amount of MCU humor off the often high-minded and serious Warlock.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

There's also the matter of Eternals, which we mentioned right at the top.

Although its many secrets remain unrevealed to those of us who haven't caught advance screenings (your beloved author included), there's a strong chance that the film could in some way re-establish a presence for Thanos and the Infinity Stones in the MCU. After all, Thanos is himself an Eternal of Titan, though one born with the hybrid genetics of the Eternals' enemies, the Deviants.

If Eternals opens that door once again, that may put all the pieces in place for eventual exploration of Warlock's comic book story - in which Pip is a key player.

The story in which Pip joined Adam Warlock in the Infinity Watch team, Infinity Gauntlet, is one of the most impactful Marvel Comics events of all time.