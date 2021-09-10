Nintendo Switch price could drop by $70 next week, according to retail leaker

A Nintendo Switch price drop could be announced next week, according to a known retail leaker.

In a recent tweet, French Nintendo site Nintend'Alerts stated that the "Nintendo Switch console [is] set to drop from Monday and sell around 270 €" (translated via Twitter). At time of writing, the Switch sells throughout Europe for around €330, in the US for $299, and in the UK for £279.

That €60 drop would equate to around $70 or £80, which in theory could see prices plummet to $229 or just £200 in the US and UK respectively. It's also possible, however, that Nintendo is aiming to bring the cost of the Switch in Europe closer in line with other regions - €330 currently equates to $390, meaning it's far more expensive to buy one of the consoles in Europe than it is in North America or other major regions, such as Japan.

In the four years since the Nintendo Switch's original release, there's been no official price drop, although the smaller, all-digital Switch Lite model does cost less than the base edition. With the Nintendo Switch OLED - with its larger OLED screen - launching on October 8 at a price point of $349/£309/€365, Nintendo could be looking to make the original a slightly more attractive alternative with a worldwide adjustment. Not that it necessarily needs one - as of May 2021, the Nintendo Switch became the eight best-selling console ever , surpassing the Xbox 360 as it topped 84.6 million units sold.

Nintend'Alerts does have pretty good form when it comes to leaks, but until there's an official announcement from Nintendo, take this information with a pinch of salt. Even if it turns out to be correct, there's no guarantee it'll apply to all regions.

If you've been waiting for a bargain, get caught up with our list of the best Switch games.