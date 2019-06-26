Bargain ahoy! The Nintendo Switch, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and a £30 eShop voucher are on offer for £299.99

The only problem we’ve ever had with the best Nintendo Switch bundles is that they tend to hold their value. Luckily, Amazon’s remedying that today with some very welcome bargains in what we suspect is a taste of what’s to come with their Amazon Prime Day game deals. To begin with, you can get Nintendo’s latest home console for £299.99 with a £30 eShop voucher and your choice of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe or New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe. Meanwhile, those who’d prefer a trip to the open world of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild can get a Switch, the game, and the same voucher for £309.99. Want to make your own choice of game instead? Fair enough - the console is available by itself for £279.99, but it still comes with that free £30 eShop voucher. Win! It goes without saying that all of these deals offer great value for money.

Nintendo’s been knocking it out of the park recently when it comes to Switch; they’ve built up a comprehensive library of great exclusives over the last few years, and plenty more (like Pokemon Sword and Shield, Breath of the Wild 2, or Animal Crossing: New Horizons) are on their way. As such, being able to get in on the fun for less is always welcome. The console doesn’t tend to get big reductions either, so this might be your best offer before the inevitable Black Friday sales close out 2019.

Convinced? Be sure to drop in on our guide to the cheapest Nintendo Switch accessories, and don’t miss the best Nintendo Switch games you can buy right now.



Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.