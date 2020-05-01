New details on PS5 horror shooter Quantum Error in latest issue of Official PlayStation Magazine

Official PlayStation Magazine has spoken with the developers of PS5 horror shooter Quantum Error to find out more about the enigmatic game, including the fact the developers are ‘dreaming and praying’ for it to be a launch title.

Speaking with Micah Jones in Issue 175, president of the game's developer Teamkill Media, he revealed their ambitious launch plans for Quantum Error. Jones said: "We fully expect we can achieve an early PS5 launch. However, we dream and pray we could release as a PS5 launch title, and believe if you set your mind to something and work hard you can achieve anything.”

The magazine also got some more details about what you can expect from the shooter. Set in 2109 and is to be centred around a fightback against a population that has been turned into drones by a sinister operating system in a futuristic and now very icy San Francisco.

Jones has teased that it will be more than just your average shoot ‘em up horror, by claiming “the journey will reveal nefarious plans to transcend dimensions and communicate with mysterious beings that dwell deep in the cosmos”. That sounds like it'll have hints of Doom 3 in it's DNA, which is no bad thing indeed. If you haven't seen it yet, here's the game's reveal trailer.

According to Jones, while the game is in development for the PS4 and the PS5, they are focusing primarily on the latter and striving for an early PS5 launch and planning on optimising for the PS4. Jones said: "Our goal for Quantum Error is 60fps even on the PS4, and with the specs of the PS5 we believe it is achievable with pushing it to hit 4K with that framerate."

We can't wait to see what horrors await us in the game (even if they keep us up at night) when Quantum Error heads to PS5.

