Who is Ms. Marvel's Red Dagger and what are his powers?

Ms. Marvel fans got their first look at the Disney Plus version of Red Dagger, played by Aramis Knight, in a split-second trailer appearance back in March. In the months since, Marvel Studios has released short trailers with more glimpses at Red Dagger, whose status as an expert marksman and superhero is kept secret in the comics so he can maintain a mostly normal life.

Most recently, Red Dagger appeared in Marvel's Voices: Identity #1 in 2021, though he hasn't been prominent in Kamala's life for several years. The two have a complicated relationship, as teenagers often do, but one thing's for sure: his presence in the streaming series will bolster and expand the Ms. Marvel lore, and give the MCU yet another young hero to work with later down the line.

Ahead of Red Dagger's first appearance in the Ms. Marvel Disney Plus series, here's everything you need to know about his origins, his abilities, and his relationship with Kamala Khan.

Ms. Marvel and Red Dagger meet accidentally... again (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Red Dagger's comic book origins

Created by G. Willow Wilson and Mirka Andolfo, Red Dagger AKA Kareem first appears in Ms. Marvel #12 (2016). After her best friend, Bruno, moves to Wakanda, Kamala takes a trip to Pakistan – purposefully sans Ms. Marvel costume – to visit family and figure out the missing pieces in her life.

There, she meets Kareem, who describes them as "friends-in-law" because her aunt went to school with his mom. He says he's living with Kamala's family while he studies for his university entrance exam.

When Kamala discovers the corruption and violence happening in Karachi, she dons an improvised Ms. Marvel costume and attempts to do some superhero work. She's interrupted dealing with a group of bandits by a knife-throwing, red-scarf-wearing hero named Red Dagger, who tells her point-blank that she's overstepping by trying to solve problems in a country she doesn't actually understand.

Fast forward to Ms. Marvel #23 (2017), when Kareem participates in an exchange program and – surprise! – temporarily moves in with Kamala's family in New Jersey to attend high school alongside her. He and Kamala learn each other's superhero identities when he finds her in the middle of an attempt to save a runaway train, and they're both quick to put the pieces together.

Unlike Kamala, who receives her superpowers through exposure to Terrigen Mist – at least, in the comics – Kareem decides to become a costumed superhero because he just wants to help. He learns his knife-throwing and physical combat skills from YouTube tutorials and seems much more confident in his overall heroic abilities than Kamala does at this point, which puts them at odds.

Still, they work well as a team and even develop a flirtatious relationship that nearly becomes something more, until circumstances make it so Kareem decides to leave Jersey City – at least, for a while. His last appearance is in Ms. Marvel #30 (2018).

How Red Dagger fits into the MCU

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Now that Ms. Marvel has joined the MCU via her own Disney Plus series, Red Dagger isn't far behind. Although his role in the comics is relatively small, given that he only appears in a handful of issues across a decade of Kamala stories, it seems likely he will play a larger role in the TV series.

With just one episode of Ms. Marvel available for streaming, the story doesn't seem inclined to steer Kamala toward a journey of self-actualization in Pakistan. More likely, the family she visits there in the comics will instead come to Jersey City, as the location is so essential to her superhero origin.

Therefore, rather than Kamala encountering Red Dagger in his home country first, it seems more probable that he will visit Jersey City as well, and the two will meet there. The student exchange origin still makes sense for him, and it's obvious Red Dagger and Ms. Marvel fight together at least once, based on trailer glimpses.

As for the flirting, we'll just have to wait and see – especially if Bruno, played by Matt Lintz, has feelings for Kamala the way he does in the comics.

Regardless of his relationship with Kamala, Kareem's marksmanship and combat skills make him an easy fit for the MCU, especially as more young heroes like America Chavez and Kate Bishop enter the fold. If the MCU ever introduces the Champions, for instance, Red Dagger could be on the team, or he could join up with any number of other groups dedicated to helping people.

