Moon Knight - meet Ethan Hawke's remarkably obscure Marvel Comics villain Dr. Arthur Harrow

Moon Knight is about to leap his way into the hearts of Marvel Cinematic Universe fans with his upcoming Disney Plus streaming series (starring Oscar Isaac in the title role), premiering on March 30. But the show's apparent lead villain, Ethan Hawke's Arthur Harrow, remains even more mysterious than the fractured hero Moon Knight himself.

And Harrow's unknown nature may apply just as much to longtime comic book fans, even those who are intimately familiar with the nocturnal vigilante himself - he's only got one single comic book appearance under his belt to draw from, after all, and it's so generally unknown, it hasn't even been widely collected or added to any digital services.

Despite his relatively obscure nature (even for Marvel Studios, who often seem to revel in lesser-known characters), Arthur Harrow's inclusion as Moon Knight's main enemy on the show may signal some big things about the direction Disney Plus' Moon Knight could take.

What follows may be a comparatively brief trip down Marvel Comics memory lane, but the bits and baubles of Arthur Harrow's short comic book history could spell out a particularly, well, harrowing (sorry not sorry for the pun) MCU story.

Who is Dr. Arthur Harrow?

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

In comic books, Dr. Arthur Harrow is a geneticist whose research into the roots and management of physical pain earns him a Nobel Prize nomination. However, before the Nobel Committee announces the prize's winner, Harrow's colleague Dr. Victoria Grail discovers a terrible secret behind Harrow's research.

Grail uncovers documents tracing back to the Auschwitz-Birkenau Nazi death camp, cataloging the results of genetic research performed essentially through torture on Jewish prisoners. Though the documents were meant to be destroyed, as ruled by the Nuremberg Trials which prosecuted Nazi war criminals after WWII, they fell into Harrow's hands and formed the basis of his research.

(This somewhat echoes the real world, both in terms of the brutal tortures visited on Jewish prisoners under the guise of fully ineffective and unscientific 'medical experiments,' and the resulting destruction of the supposed research following the end of the Nazi regime).

When Dr. Grail visits Harrow's laboratory in the Yucatan region of Mexico to investigate on behalf of the Nobel Committee, she is nearly kidnapped by the secret organization known as OMNIUM (the acronym has never actually been defined) who had hired Harrow and provided him with the Nazi documents, blackmailing him into turning his research into his own medical condition to their nefarious ends.

This is where Moon Knight comes in.

cover to 1985's Moon Knight: Fist of Khonshu #2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

The tale of Arthur Harrow takes place in 1985's Moon Knight: Fist of Khonshu #2 - part of the six-issue limited series that redefined Moon Knight's powers as waxing and waning with the phases of the moon, and which established the concept of Moon Knight's multiple personalities, while also retooling his costume and weaponry with a more directly Egyptian inspired aesthetic - something directly on display in the trailer for Disney Plus' Moon Knight.

That bit of background is necessary to explain Moon Knight's involvement with Harrow, which comes at a time when Marc Spector has given up the identity of Moon Knight. Despite abandoning his superhero identity for a life as a millionaire entrepreneur, Spector begins receiving visions from Khonshu which direct him to find Harrow and save Dr. Grail.

Traveling to the Yucatan, Moon Knight encounters Dr. Grail just in time to save her from OMNIUM, and for the pair to track down Dr. Harrow.

When they find Harrow's lab, they discover that his research into pain management has actually been geared toward creating ultra-violent super-soldiers who feel no physical pain - a feat he has achieved through monstrous genetic experiments.

Moon Knight and Dr. Grail destroy Harrow's lab, but he unleashes his army of painless minions against them. With Moon Knight realizing he can't beat them all, especially if he can't incapacitate them, he and Dr. Grail flee the laboratory just as Harrow blows it up to cover the evidence of his abusive experiments.

Harrow is later seen reconvening with OMNIUM, who promise to set him up with a new lab for new experiments in another country, holding the evidence of his previous crimes as blackmail against him to keep him under the organization's thumb.

And weirdly enough, after that one issue of Moon Knight: Fist of Khonshu, neither Dr. Arthur Harrow nor any sign of OMNIUM has been seen again - until the character's upcoming adaptation into the MCU.

image from 2017's Moon Knight #188 ... see where we're going with this? (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

However, the version of Arthur Harrow shown in the Moon Knight trailer actually bears an interesting resemblance to another more contemporary Moon Knight villain, a former psychiatric patient at Ravencroft Asylum known only as the Sun King, who was a follower of the Egyptian sun god Ra - a rival to Khonshu, god of the moon.

It's possible aspects of the Sun King will inform the MCU version of Arthur Harrow, who seems to have a spiritual, philosophical bent. Sun King also has superpowers (unlike Arthur Harrow), with the ability to control flames.

Dr. Arthur Harrow in the MCU

Oddly, though the story and concepts of Moon Knight: Fist of Khonshu, including Moon Knight's split personalities and his direct connection to a real, tangible ancient Egyptian deity have become central conceits of Moon Knight's mythos, especially in the present day where they seem to directly inform Disney Plus' streaming series, the limited series is not officially available anywhere - either in reprints or digitally.

This strange absence of the source material to fans, along with some aspects of Dr. Harrow's background in Nazi research, raise some questions about how or if Harrow's comic book history will directly influence Moon Knight.

Marvel Studios has taken great care not to depict Nazis - especially not modern Nazis - in the MCU, even splitting Hydra off as its own splinter group in Captain America: The First Avenger. And though many of the characters who have since come into the MCU have some connection to Nazis or Naziism in their comic book history (somewhat owing to the post-war era in which many of the characters were created, with numerous creators of the day actually being WWII veterans), this has largely been overwritten by association with Hydra or other groups on film.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

That said, the MCU version of Harrow does seem to be some kind of spiritual guru with a philosophy that appears to be based on healing and treating psychological issues such as Marc Spector's split personalities. So there could likely be some kind of deeper, more violent experiments at play under the surface, echoing Harrow's 'mad scientist' comic book background - or possibly even linked to the aforementioned Sun King villain..

Harrow's inclusion in the show could also bear some kind of connection to the guise of the Power Broker, formerly used by Sharon Carter in Disney Plus' The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Though there's no comic book connection between the Power Broker and Arthur Harrow, if Harrow's experiments are similarly based around trying to create super soldiers as in comics, that could offer a throughline between the two shows.

Whatever Dr. Arthur Harrow's deal is in the Disney Plus Moon Knight streaming series, there's safe money that it will all tie in some way back to Moon Knight's roots - and that he's got a secret brewing beneath his apparently calm demeanor.

Have a look at the weird and wild Moon Knight trailer.

