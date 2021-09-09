Marvel breaks ties with Joe Bennett, removes Immortal Hulk artist from upcoming projects

Marvel Comics has removed Joe Bennett from duties drawing the upcoming Timeless #1 event one-shot. Marvel's executive director of communications Timothy Cheng tells Newsarama that the company will not be working with him on "any future Marvel projects."

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Marvel does not explain its reasons for the sudden break, but their decision follows a statement from Bennett's Immortal Hulk partner Al Ewing on September 2 in which the writer says he is choosing not to work with the artist again due to "reprehensible" artwork drawn. Ewing refers to a 2017 political cartoon Bennett drew, which caricatures some people as rats, but says it's about more than just one illustration.

"This isn't the first issue with Joe that I've been made aware of," Ewing tweets. "I've spoken behind the scenes, but that's no comfort to people at the sharp end of this kind of brutal propaganda."

(Image credit: Joe Bennett/Ruy José/Paul Mounts (Marvel Comics))

The artist was previously criticized for apparent bigotry after he made violent comments in relation to the 2019 assault of gay journalist Glenn Greenwald , which Bennett later deleted and apologized for. In 2020, Bennett received criticism for responding to now-deleted transphobic comments on his public Instagram page with laughter emojis, suggesting his approval.

In February 2021's Immortal Hulk #43, Bennett included what appears to be an anti-Semitic message in the background of a page . After publication, Marvel "corrected" it in digital versions, and offered "corrected versions" of the printed books at no cost to retailers.

Bennett apologized for that instance, and an unnamed Marvel spokesperson told CBR the company "fully acknowledged this mistake was missed on our side as well."

Bennett's working relationship with Marvel goes back to 1994.