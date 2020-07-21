Mark Hamill, Nicolas Cage, Keanu Reeves, and other famous actors who created comic books

Samuel L. Jackson, Keanu Reeves, William Shatner... These are just a few of the iconic superhero and sci-fi movie actors whose careers have spanned multiple media - and who have lent their creative talents (and in many cases likenesses) to comic books.

While their levels of involvement in their credited creations vary from helping invent the idea and the plot to actually writing the stories hands-on, these ten actors are ten of the best examples of 'double-threats' who have crossed from acting in movies and TV to creating and writing comic books - some of whom will certainly surprise you.

Stormy Daniels

(Image credit: TidalWave)

Though she's more well known for her career as an adult film actress (award-winning!) and for her involvement in recent political scandal, Stormy Daniels has teamed up with comic book publisher TidalWave for a "racy" sci-fi/comedy title called Stormy Daniels: Space Force, co-created by Daniels and TidalWave publisher Darren G. Davis.

The series, which features Stormy Daniels as a future space captain, is expected to release this fall – and it's also in development as an animated series.

William Shatner

(Image credit: Bluewater Productions)

The man who was Captain Kirk (and who sold us Promise margarine) is also - no lie - a bestselling author. Shatner's Tek War novels were never critical darlings, but name recognition helped sell millions of copies.

And in 2009, Shatner and co-writer Scott Davis brought The Tek War Chronicles to Blue Water Comics (now known as TidalWave). The series followed ex-con Jake Cardigan through a new adventure in Shatner's futuristic Tek world.

Milo Ventimiglia

(Image credit: Top Cow)

Heroes actor Milo Ventimiglia, whose superhero media credits also include voicing Wolverine in a 2011 animated series and Spider-Man Noir in the animated Ultimate Spider-Man, is also noted comic book fan – and creator.

Ventimiglia was the co-creator and "producer" of the 2011 Top Cow comic book Berserker, written by Rick Loverd with art by Jeremy Haun.

Berserker was a brutal modern fantasy tale about mercenaries possessed of ancient magical strength and accompanying rage, and the warring secret societies, with ties to Asgardian myth, that vie for their allegiance.

Jenna Jameson

(Image credit: Virgin Comics)

The easiest way to make a comic book when you don't know the first damn thing about a comic book is to put the words "Shadow" or "Hunter" in the title.

Beloved adult thespian Jenna Jameson doubled up on this wisdom with Shadow Hunter, a 2008 limited series from Virgin Comics.

The main character was named Jezzerie Jaden (not a typo) - and looked a lot like Jameson. And that's really about all you need to know. There was also a past life and a war throughout time and stuff if you're really interested.

Rosario Dawson

(Image credit: Image Comics)

The Men in Black II and Sin City (and future Mandalorian) actress took a spin as a comic book writer with Occult Crimes Taskforce, a 4-issue series in 2006 that followed a group of New York cops who patrolled magic users. Dawson also lent her likeness to Sophia Ortiz, the main character in the series.

The series was co-written by David Atchison, and like many actor-written vehicles, yeah, the hope was an eventual TV show. The TV rights were parked at A&E as recently as 2012, and remain "in development," as they say in the biz.

Keanu Reeves

(Image credit: Boom! Studios)

Keanu Reeves is one of the highest profile actors to join the ranks of comic book creator double-threats, and also one of the most recent with his upcoming Boom! Studios title BRZRKR (not to be confused with Milo Ventimiglia's previously mentioned Berserker), co-written with Matt Kindt, with art from Alessandro Vitti and Bill Crabtree.

The December-debuting BRZRKR tells the tale of an ageless, undying warrior who now works as an agent of the United States government, who hold the secrets of his past (oh yeah, the main guy also looks a lot like Reeves which is … probably not a coincidence).

Samuel L. Jackson

(Image credit: Boom! Studios)

Samuel L. Jackson's comic book movie bona fides are unquestionable – his role as Marvel Studios' Nick Fury (which started way before the films when his likeness was used for the Ultimate Universe version of the character) has been in half-a-dozen movies or more by now. But he also co-wrote a comic book of his own.

Written alongside Afro Samurai Resurrection producer Eric S. Calderon with art from Jeremy Rock, Jackson's Boom! Studios title Cold Space (which starred a guy who looks a lot like – you guessed it – Jackson himself) tells the story of a space criminal on the run who must adapt to survive when crash lands on a world in the midst of civil war.

John Cleese

(Image credit: DC)

One of the comic actor co-founders of Monty Python has a comic book credit as well —Superman: True Brit.

The one-shot DC graphic novel from 2004 was co-written by Kim "Howard" Johnson, and in true DC Elseworlds fashion, it answered the question, "What if baby Superman had landed in England instead of Smallville, Kansas?"

Many silly things happen – as you may guess, given Cleese's involvement - and the book is peppered with his trademark black humor. Or, if you prefer, "humour."

Nicolas Cage

(Image credit: Virgin Comics)

Virgin Comics burst on to the scene in 2006 as a partnership between entrepreneur Richard Branson and author Deepak Chopra. The company spun out properties from authors, musicians, and filmmakers including … well-known comic book super-fan Nicolas Cage.

Cage's book Voodoo Child was co-created with his son, Weston, while comic book vet Mike Carey actually did the writing. The series lasted six issues, focusing on a voodoo spell that originated in 1860, and revisited itself upon modern-day New Orleans.

Mark Hamill

(Image credit: Dark Horse Comics)

The immortal star of Corvette Summer has many geek notches in his belt with appearances on The Simpsons, his iconic Joker voice - and, oh yeah, something called Star Wars.

But Hamill, a lifelong comic book fan, also created The Black Pearl, a 1996 limited series from Dark Horse.

The series follows Luther Drake, who becomes an overnight celebrity when he saves a woman from being abducted. The resultant media frenzy drives Drake into vigilantism in a moral drama of tabloid culture and media responsibility.