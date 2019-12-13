Maneater gets new trailer and release date at The Game Awards

Maneater got an extraordinarily bloody new trailer at The Game Awards on Thursday, revealing its release date: May 5, 2020.

The trailer shows a bull shark doing shark things like eating people and exploring the seas, as well as some non-shark things like using electricity, evolving in real-time, and eating people on land. Tripwire's Shark simulator will be available on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch when it releases next year.

Maneater was revealed at the PC Gaming Show in 2018, and since then we've only seen sporadic updates about its development. We do know it's an open-world RPG, which is an incredible thing for a shark to star in. There will be skill trees, a day-to-night cycle, and boss fights, and I tremble to imagine what kind-of deep-sea monsters can constitute a boss fight for a damn bull shark.

GamesRadar's Maneater preview revealed the 'final boss' to be a fisherman, and the overarching story to involve taking down the fisherman, who killed your mother and scarred you as a child. Alex Avard also found a surprising level of depth to what might mistakenly be considered a "joke game" akin to Goat Simulator.

The new Maneater trailer revealed at The Game Awards showcases the breadth of options our titular bull shark has at its disposal to utterly eviscerate humans, no-doubt including the big baddie with his wimpy fishing pole.