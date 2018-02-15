Live out your dwarf-bothering fantasies (well, most of them) with Deep Rock Galactic at the PC Gamer Weekender

Deep Rock Galactic, developed by co-op focused Danish studio Ghost Ship Games, sees players take on the role of a team of up to four space-based dwarf miners, all with unique abilities and skills that make each character feel surprisingly original. The set loadouts are; The Driller, The Engineer, The Scout and The Gunner. This co-op shooter has been in closed alpha since December 2016, but is fast approaching a full release on February 28.

At the PC Gamer Weekender you’ll be able to see just what’s special about the game, with its procedurally generated caves offering up a plethora of valuable minerals to mine – and plenty of space beasts to battle on the way. The class-based four-player shooter is sure to prove popular at the event. You’ll have to work together, as a team, to beat every mission and survive all the dangerous creatures that live deep down in the caves.

Deep Rock Galactic will be one of the highlights of the Weekend (for me anyway) and will sure leave us all picking up our jaws after it’s presented before us. Make sure you’re among one of the very first gamers to witness this much anticipated coop shooter and get your excitement meter off the scale as you’ll get to see epic unseen footage for the first time before the general public. See bottom of page for tickets.

PC Gamer Weekender is also a chance to prove yourself in front of all other participants with our big game tournament during the weekend. Sign up for the tournament and be in with a chance to win amazing prizes. The games available this year for the tournament will be; Rocket League, Hearthstone and League of Legends.