Lego Baby Yoda is now up for pre-order, and it has over 1,000 pieces

There was a time when we couldn't get Baby Yoda merch for love nor money, and now a Lego Baby Yoda is on the way. It's a fairly chonky kit with over 1,000 pieces, and it's due to launch this October 30 (just in time for The Mandalorian season 2 on Disney Plus). You can pre-order it from the official Lego website now.

If you're in the US, this Lego Baby Yoda kit (officially called 'The Child') will cost $79.99. Meanwhile, it's £69.99 in the UK and $119.99 in Australia via the Lego website. Besides 1,073 pieces and poseable parts (you can move its ears, mouth, and head), it also comes with a small information sign and a teeny Lego Baby Yoda minifig to go with it.

Because it's not a Lego Store exclusive, you can also pick it up the Lego Baby Yoda kit on Amazon US or Amazon UK for the same price. That means it might be available for less a little down the line - it'd be worth a quick look when the Amazon Prime Day deals and Black Friday deals arrive, for example.

This Lego Baby Yoda isn't the only collectible hitting shelves this fall. An animatronic Baby Yoda doll is also due to arrive in the next few weeks, and it's rather delightful thanks to wiggling ears and sound effects.

Considering the fact that we got Lego Super Mario kits not that long ago, it's been a good couple of months for Lego fans. Mind you, I'm still not sure where I fall on Lego Baby Yoda itself - there's something equally cute and terrifying about it. Perhaps it'll grow on me.

Lego Baby Yoda pre-orders

The Child Lego | $79.99 on Amazon US / £69.99 on Amazon UK

If you'd rather shop via Amazon, the new Lego Baby Yoda is available there as well. As per the Lego Store, it'll start shipping from October 30 and includes all the same features.View Deal

