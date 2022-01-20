Justice League, DC's preeminent superhero team, dies at 62

The world's greatest heroes, the Justice League, are dead (or at least they will be when comic book publishing catches up to comic book marketing in April).

On January 19, DC broke the sad, shocking news that April's Justice League #75 will bring doom to nine of the ten core members of the Justice League (whatever death actually means for superheroes), who will travel into deep space to fight a conglomeration of the most vicious villains in the universe known as the Dark Army - with only one of them returning alive.

Justice League #75 cover (Image credit: DC)

Tragically, and nerve-wrackingly, we don't even know who's coming back. And so, the comics world is mourning the sudden, sad deaths of Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, John Stewart (Green Lantern), Aquaman, Zatanna, Green Arrow, Black Canary, Martian Manhunter, and Hawkgirl - and in a larger sense, the preeminent superhero organization the Justice League itself, which will become dormant when its core roster perishes according to a spokesperson for the team, DC writer Joshua Williamson.

The Justice League was born in 1960 when the alien conqueror Starro first attempted to conquer Earth, with Green Lantern, Flash, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, and Martian Manhunter joining forces to defeat the psychic starfish, along with an assist from Superman and Batman, a tale told in the immortal The Brave & The Bold #28.

Shortly after, the team was officially codified with Superman and Batman joining up during an attack by another alien despot, Despero, who attempted to use his mind-control abilities to commandeer the League.

This era is chronicled starting in Justice League of America #1 (also in 1960), which began the League's original heyday. In these years, they expanded their membership quickly, bringing in heroes such as Zatanna, Hawkman and Hawkgirl, Green Arrow, Black Canary, and many more - forming a core membership roster that has lasted off-and-on as the heart of the Justice League until their impending death in April.

Final Crisis #2 page (Image credit: DC)

Through the decades, the League has protected the Earth from threats greater than most of us could even imagine, from the existential destruction of reality itself to countless alien invasions, and innumerable threats from those who would use their own superpowers for evil instead of good.

The world may never see the likes of the Justice League again - let alone the individual heroes such as Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman, who are doomed to die in April.

And though there are still those with the power to step into the shoes of Earth's greatest protectors, most of us will be left with a sentiment perhaps best expressed by Superman himself in his eulogy for Martian Manhunter's first funeral during the Final Crisis event: "We'll all miss [them], and pray for a resurrection."

The Justice League is survived by the Titans and the Teen Titans.

Some of the seemingly doomed Justice League members have obvious replacements. Others, like Batman, could wind up getting replaced by folks as unlikely as Lex Luthor.