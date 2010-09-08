iPhone game of the day: Boowie! The Strong Warrior

Game: Boowie! The Strong Warrior

Price: $0.99

Size: 11.3MB

Buy it now from the iTunes Store: US/UK

The iPhone is not short on scrolling shooters, but you won't find a shooter quite like this. Boowie! The Strong Warrior is a fantastically charming little shmup with a terrific art style that's really worth checking out. Why aren't you checking it out right now?

Players take on the role of the strong warrior himself, a weird white lumpy thing that shoots an endless supply of fists at the inky black monsters that stand in his way. Every now and then he'll get to collect small creatures in bubbles in will give Boowie a screen-clearing bomb attack. The game, by the way, makes little to no sense.

The game can get a little difficult, not least for the fact that the hit box seems a little bit off, but the animations and simple gameplay are enough to make up for it. The variety of enemies and the cool little boss fights should keep players interested, too.

Added into the mix is a rather fetching art style that looks hand-drawn but without the tackiness that often accompanies such graphics on the iPhone. It looks classy, has some decent music, and is full of really cool visual effects, especially with the varied selection of power-ups.

For under a buck, you can't go wrong. If you like your games quirky and you're a fan of shooters, then this is a good little title that'll keep you entertained for mere pennies. Everybody wins!

